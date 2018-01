Um dialogo :

— how old are your kids?

— 2,5 and 9

— oh, they will speak like natives then, provided they stay long enough, say 3 years

— okay

— yes, there is a study showing vocal cords stiffen after you turn 13 and hence after this age you will be unable to get rid of your accent

— ah, okay

— So you did right in bringing them here at this stage!

— okay

Why these annoyingly short answers, buddy?

— stiffened vocal cords

— Oh, okay.