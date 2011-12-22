Atletas treinam no gelo para jogos de Londres

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we will be hearing about athletes training for the Olympics in the Arctic and we will be learning the phrases team unity and competitive edge.

London is known for its cold and wet weather but some athletes are not just training in the rain to prepare for the London 2012 Olympics!

This week BBC reporter Kieran Fox has been following the Belgian athletics team, who have been to Iceland as part of their training.

Let's hear from Kieran.

Listen for what the athletes are hoping to build and listen out for the phrase competitive edge.

Vídeo-clipe

Landjokull - a landscape carved from ice, but these are not Arctic explorers this is a group of sprinters preparing for the 2012 summer Olympics. Athletics is of course an individual sport, but when it comes to the Olympics individuals compete for their country, for a team. By coming here to Iceland and these harsh inhospitable conditions the Belgian runners have to work for each other. They hope they'll build enough team unity to give them the competitive edge come London 2012.

Apresentadora

Listen again for what the athletes are hoping to build and the phrase competitive edge

Vídeo-clipe

Apresentadora

So the Belgian athletes have to work together in the snow and ice and they are hoping this will build team unity.

Legenda

team unity

espírito de equipe

Apresentadora

Kieran said the athletes are hoping this team unity will give them the competitive edge.

Legenda

competitive edge

vantagem

Apresentadora

They hope to build enough team unity to give them the competitive edge for London 2012.

Well we have learnt the phrases team unity and competitive edge.

Now let's listen to some people in London using the phrase competitive edge.

Entrevistas

I am hoping that having a good university degree will give me the competitive edge, when I'm applying for jobs.

I think that speaking more than one language, gives me the competitive edge over people, when I'm looking for a job.

Legenda

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Frases com "Aspiration / aspire to"

In the video we learnt the phrase 'team unity'. Team unity is when everyone in a team works very well together as one.

"They hope to build enough team unity..."

Here are some more phrases with the word 'team':

team spirit: a way of acting and thinking that shows you are loyal and a good member of a team

team up: join a person or number of people to do something together

teammate: a member of the same team

dream team: a team of people who are seen as the best at what they do

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. The __________ in our department at work needs to improve.

2. David Beckham would definitely be in my football __________.

3. My favourite singers are going to __________ to record a new album.

4. Sarah is one of my new __________. I am looking forward to working with her.

Expressões idiomáticas com "live"

In the video the reporter used the phrase 'of course':

"Athletics is, of course, an individual sport..."

'Of course', as in the video, can be used to show that what you are saying is already known.

e.g. Christmas Day in the UK is, of course, on the 25th December.

'Of course' can also be used to give permission or to mean yes.

e.g. A: Can I borrow your pen?

B: Of course you can.

'Of course' can also be used to mean that something is not surprising.

e.g. I went home to Ireland at the weekend and, of course, it was raining! It always rains in Ireland!

Respostas

Team phrases

1. The team spirit in our department in work needs to improve.

2. David Beckham would definitely be in my football dream team.

3. My favourite singers are going to team up to record a new album.

4. Sarah is one of my new teammates. I am looking forward to working with her.