Feliz Natal e ótimo 2012, são os votos do 'professor' neste especial de final de ano

In this special New Year video, The Teacher introduces you to three idioms connected to deceit:

Pulling the wool over someone's eyes. Taking you for a ride. I wasn't born yesterday.

No, I won't do it. I can't believe you want me to lie to my students. It's October and you want me to pretend it's New Year's Eve! Ridiculous! You'll what? Fire me?!

Hello. I'm a very interesting and intelligent and excited man.

And that's because it's my favourite day of the year - New Year's Eve.

And to celebrate, I've come down to the River Thames in London to see the famous annual fireworks!

Yes, it's almost midnight and time to celebrate.

What do you mean I'm pulling the wool over your eyes?!

In English, if someone is trying to prevent you from discovering the truth about something, you can say they're 'pulling the wool over your eyes'.

Pulling the wool over someone's eyes.

I'm so pleased I've got my hat on. It's so cold and snowy on New Year's Eve.

I'd better put some warmer clothes on.

What?

You think I'm taking you for a ride.

In English, if someone is trying to make you believe something that isn't true, you can say they're 'taking you for a ride'.

Taking you for a ride.

I'm so excited. It's getting really busy down here.

Voice: No it isn't.

There are so many people around getting ready to celebrate the New Year and watch the fireworks.

Voice: No there aren't.

It's dark now and cold.

Voice: liar.

It's almost midnight and 2012.

Voice: It's October 2011. I wasn't born yesterday!

In English, if someone is telling you a very obvious lie, you can say 'I wasn't born yesterday'.

I wasn't born yesterday.

10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1! Happy New Year! Hurrah! Look at the fireworks! Hurrah! (Sings a song...) Oh, ah, beautiful fireworks! BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.