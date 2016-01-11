Globo de Ouro 2016: veja a lista com os vencedores

A entrega das estatuetas da 73.ª edição do Globo de Ouro foi realizada na madrugada de domingo, 10, para segunda, em Los Angeles, no Hotel Beverly Hilton, nos Estados Unidos, novamente apresentada por Ricky Gervais.

O comediante britânico substituiu a dupla de apresentadoras Tina Fey e Amy Poehler, que conduziu a cerimônia em 2013, 2014 e 2015. E ele esteve a frente da premiação pela quarta vez na carreira, cheio de tiradas ácidas - embora muito bem encaixadas.

Veja, abaixo, a lista de vencedores do Globo de Ouro:

Melhor filme de drama

Carol

Mad Max: Estrada da fúria

O regresso

O quarto de Jack

Spotlight

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

A grande aposta

Joy: O nome do sucesso

Perdido em Marte

A espiã que sabia de menos

Descompensada

Melhor diretor

Todd Haynes (Carol)

Alejandro Iñarritu (O regresso)

Tom McCarthy (Spotlight)

George Miller (Mad Max: A estrada da fúria)

Ridley Scott (Perdido em Marte)

Melhor ator de drama

Bryan Cranston (Trumbo)

Leonardo DiCaprio (O regresso)

Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs)

Eddie Redmayne (A garota dinamarquesa)

Will Smith (Concussion)

Melhor ator de comédia ou musical

Christian Bale (A grande aposta)

Steve Carell (A grande aposta)

Matt Damon (Perdido em marte)

Al Pacino (Não olhe para trás)

Mark Ruffalo (Sentimentos que curam)

Melhor atriz de drama

CateBlanchett (Carol)

Brie Larson (O quarto de Jacki)

Rooney Mara (Carol)

Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn)

Alicia Vikander (A garota dinamarquesa)

Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical

Jennifer Lawrence (Joy: O nome do sucesso)

Melissa McCarthy (A espiã que sabia de menos)

Amy Schumer (Descompensada)

Maggie Smith (A senhora da van)

Lily Tomlin (Grandma)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Paul Dano (Love & Mercy)

Idris Elba (Beasts of no nation)

Mark Rylance (Ponte dos espiões)

Michael Shannon (99 Homes)

Sylverster Stallone (Creed)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Jane Fonda (Youth)

Jennifer Jason Leigh (Os 8 odiados)

Helen Mirren (Trumbo)

Alicia Vikander (Ex machina: Instinto artificial)

Kate Winslet (Steve Jobs)

Melhor roteiro

O quarto de Jack

Spotlight

A grande aposta

Steve Jobs

Os 8 odiados

Melhor animação

Anomalisa

O bom dinossauro

Divertida mente

Snoopy e Charlie Brown – Peanuts, o filme

Shaun, o carneiro

Melhor filme estrangeiro

The brand new testament

The club

The fencer

Mustang

Son of Saul

Melhor trilha sonora

Carter Burwell (Carol)

Alexandre Desplat (A garota dinamarquesa)

Ennio Morricone (Os 8 odiados)

Daniel Pemberton (Steve Jobs)

Ryuichi Sakamoto e Alva Noto (The revenant)

Melhor canção

Love me like you do (Cinquenta tons de cinza)

One kind of love (Love & Mercy)

See you again (Velozes e Furiosos 7)

Simple song #3 (Youth)

Writing on the wall (007 contra Spectre)

Melhor série de drama

Empire

Game of thrones

Mr. robot

Narcos

Outlander

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

Mozart in the jungle

Orange is the new black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

American crime

American horror story: Hotel

Fargo

Flesh & Bone

Wolf hall

Melhor ator em série dramática

Wagner Moura (Narcos)

Jon Hamm (Mad men)

Rami Malek (Mr. robot)

Bob Odenkirk (Better call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

Aziz Ansari (Master of none)

Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the jungle)

Rob Lowe (The grinder)

Patrick Stewart (Blunt talk)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Viola Davis (How to get away with muder)

Eva Green (Penny Dreadful)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)

Robin Wright (House of cards)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Rachel Bloom (Crazy ex-girlfriend)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream queens)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the virgin)

Lily Tomlin (Grande and Frankie)

Melhor ator minissérie ou filme para a TV

Idris Elba (Luther)

Oscar Isaac (Show me a hero)

David Oyelowo (Nightingale)

Mark Rylance (Wolf hall)

Patrick Wilson (Fargo)

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Kirsten Dunst (Fargo)

Lady Gaga (American horror story: Hotel)

Sarah Hay (Flesh & Bone)

Felicity Huffman (American crime)

Queen Latifah (Bessie)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

Alan Cumming (The good wife)

Damian Lewis (Wolf hall)

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Tobias Menzies (Outlander)

Christian Slater (Mr. robot)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the new black)

Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey)

Regina King (American crime)

Maura Tierney (The affair)

Judith Light (Transparent)