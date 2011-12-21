Papai Noel comanda o trânsito em Manila

Transcrição

The dance moves of Michael Jackson performed by a Santa Claus lookalike.

Drivers on a congested road in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, are being entertained by traffic enforcer, Ramiro Hinojas.The fifty-five-year-old man, in fancy dress costume, directs traffic at a chaotic intersection with his distinctive dance routine.His amusing antics are aimed at lightening the motorists' mood during the busy festive season.Transcrição em português

Os passos de dança de Michael Jackson executados por um sósia de Papai Noel.

Numa rua congestionada da capital filipina, Manila, os motoristas são entretidos pelo guarda de trânsito Ramiro Hinojas.

Fantasiado, o guarda de cinquenta e cinco anos, comanda o trânsito caótico num movimentado cruzamento com sua característica dança coreografada.

Suas graças têm por objetivo aliviar a tensão dos motoristas durante a movimentada época de festas.

Vocabulário

lookalike - a person who looks very similar to the person mentioned.

congested - full of vehicles or traffictraffic enforcer - someone who makes sure people obey particular laws about driving on the roaddistinctive - having a special style or characteristicantics - silly, ridiculous or sometimes disruptive behaviourExercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.lookalike/congested/traffic enforcer/distinctive/antics1. Steven Taylor managed to stop Aguero's shot but when the ball bounced to Toure, his follow-up was blocked by Ryan Taylor's outstretched arm. Balotelli made no mistake from the spot. The Italian produced another ____________ celebration, walking towards keeper Krul stern-faced and with his arms folded across his chest.2. The E01 Expressway is the first motorway on this island, which is slightly smaller than Ireland in land area. True, for now you still have to drive through the fairly ____________ eastern suburbs to get to it, but then you see the start of the motorway, with multicoloured flags flying for its grand opening.3. The off-field _________ of some of England's Rugby World Cup players are to be investigated by the sport's governing body over the next two weeks.4. US reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants to stop a US clothing store from using a ______________ model of her in its ads.5. Every vehicle - but above all the taxis, the vans and the lorries - stopped, chatted, gave them a toot or a wave. They are fighting a legal case against "revenue driven" ___________________, and pretty effectively. Thus warned, there were no traffic violations occurring.Respostas

1. Steven Taylor managed to stop Aguero's shot but when the ball bounced to Toure, his follow-up was blocked by Ryan Taylor's outstretched arm. Balotelli made no mistake from the spot. The Italian produced another distinctive celebration, walking towards keeper Krul stern-faced and with his arms folded across his chest. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.