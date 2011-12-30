Para atrair freguesia pub resolveu oferecer atendimento para cachorros

Transcrição

Some may think the landlord of this London pub is barking mad.

But in hard economic times, the Mucky Pup is succeeding in attracting customers when others are failing.

They've turned it into a dog-friendly diner and cocktail bar.

Newsletter Manchetes Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

The combination of interesting beverages and fine dining is going down a treat with local dogs and their owners alike.

Transcrição em português

Alguém pode achar que o dono deste pub de Londres é completamente louco.

Mas, em meio à crise econômica, o Mucky Pup está tendo sucesso em atrair fregueses quando outros pubs estão fracassando.

Eles se transformaram num bar e resturante que aceita cachorros.

A combinação de bebidas interessantes com uma comida de qualidade está agradando os cachorros da vizinhança e seus respectivos donos.

Vocabulário

landlord - owner of a property

barking mad - completely insane

dog-friendly - describes somewhere dogs are welcome

beverages - drinks

a treat - very well

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

landlord/ barking mad/ dog-friendly/ beverages/ a treat

1. Dr Jenny Carwile, lead author of the latest study at the Harvard School of Public Health, said: "We've known for a while that drinking __________ that have been stored in certain hard plastics can increase the amount of BPA in your body."2. Historic monument agency Cadw, said it hoped the __________ policy would "increase everyone's, including pets', enjoyment" of heritage sites.3. Last week, John Cridland, director general of the CBI business group, said any plans for a quick ring-fencing of commercial banking were "__________".4. "I went onto the internet and researched it. I found out there was a drug called Propecia, and soon enough I started buying that and it worked __________."5. Punch, which has 311 leased pubs in Scotland, has told __________ they should look to alternative lager suppliers.Respostas

1. Dr Jenny Carwile, lead author of the latest study at the Harvard School of Public Health, said: "We've known for a while that drinking beverages that have been stored in certain hard plastics can increase the amount of BPA in your body." BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.