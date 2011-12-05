Revista em quadrinhos com primeiro Superhomem bate recorde de preço

An original edition of the first comic book to feature the character Superman has sold for a world record price of $2.1 million.

Reportagem: Steve Kingstone

When it appeared on newsstands 73 years ago, the first edition of Action Comics cost just ten cents. The cover design showed a well-built man in blue tights and a red cape, smashing a car against a rock.

Superman was introduced to readers as a "champion of the oppressed," who could "run faster than an express train."

Only a hundred copies of that first issue survive. And for comic buffs this one was in breathtakingly good condition.

In an online auction it fetched a little over $2 million, a world record for a comic. The buyer remains anonymous. The seller is rumoured to have been the actor Nicolas Cage.

Connoisseurs of the comic world say this type of investment has become popular during troubled economic times because rare collectibles hold their value more reliably than property or shares.

newsstands (bancas de jornais, locais na rua onde se pode comprar jornais e revistas) structures in the street from which you can buy newspapers and magazines

the cover design (o desenho da capa) the image that was on the front of the comic

the oppressed(os oprimidos, pessoas que são tratados de modo injusto e cruel e que não têm condição de se defender) the people who are treated in an unfair and cruel way and are not able to defend themselves

buffs (pessoas que estão muito interessadas no assunto e que conhecem bastante um determinado tema) people who are very interested in and have a lot of knowledge about a particular subject

breathtakingly good conition (em perfeitas condições, sem nenhum dano e praticamente na mesma condição que estava quando nova, que é algo surpreendente, se considerarmos a idade da revista) not damaged at all and almost as good as new which is amazing considering its age

fetched (alcançou - o preço, foi vendido ao preço de) was sold for a price of

anonymous (anônimo, sua identidade não é conhecida) his or her identity is not known

Connoisseurs (pessoas que conhecem bastante e gostam de um determinado tipo de arte) people who know a lot about and enjoy a particular art form

collectibles(colecionáveis, pessoas que gostam de colecionar como um hobby) things that people like to collect as a hobby

hold their value (mantém o preço, mantém e aumenta o preço pelo qual podem ser vendidas mesmo durante uma recessão) maintain and increase the price they can be sold for even during a recession BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.