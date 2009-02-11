Sai a lista dos indicados ao Oscar britânico dos games

Trinta e nove games participam da disputa pelos prêmios do Video Game Awards, promovido pela British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta). Entre os favoritos dessa edição, o game de guerra Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare segue na frente com indicações em sete categorias: Ação e Aventura, Game do Ano (escolha do público), História e Personagem, Jogabilidade, Melhor Jogo, Multiplayer e Uso de Som. O polêmico Grand Theft Auto IV vem em segundo lugar, com indicações em seis categorias: Ação e Aventura, História e Personagem, Jogabilidade, Melhor Jogo, Multiplayer e Uso de Som. Já Fable II e LittleBigPlane ocupam a Terceira posição com cinco indicações cada um. O Fellowship Award, prêmio especial que reconhece a contribuição individual à indústria dos games, será entregue a Nolan Bushnell, fundador da Atari e criador do jogo Pong. Bushnell é considerado por muitos com o pioneiro da revolução promovida pelos games. A lista dos vencedores será divulgada em 10 de março, durante cerimônia de premiação em Londres. Para votar no seu favorito ao prêmio de Game do Ano, visite o site http://www.baftagameaward.com/ Lista dos indicados AÇÃO E AVENTURA Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Development Team Infinity War/Activision Dead Space Glen Schofield, Chuck Beaver, Bret Robbins Electronic Arts/Electronic Arts Fable II Development Team Lionhead Studios/Microsoft Game Studios Grand Theft Auto IV Development Team Rockstar North/Rockstar Games Prince of Persia Ben Mattes, Jean-Christophe Guyot Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft Entertainment Tomb Raider: Underworld Noah Hughes, Pat Sirk, Toby Gard Crystial Dynamics/Eidos ARTE Assassin’s Creed Jade Raymond, Patrice Desilets, Claude Langlais Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft Entertainment Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Development Team Infinity Ward/Activision Dead Space Ian Milham Electronic Arts/Electronic Arts Gears of War 2 Development Team Epic Games/Microsoft Games Studios LittleBigPlanet Kareem Ettouney, Mark Healey, Leo Cubbin Media Molecule & XDev Studio Europe/Sony Computer Entertainment Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Yoji Shinkawa Kojima Productions/Konami Digital Entertainment MELHOR JOGO Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Development Team Infinity Ward/Activision Fable II Development Team Lionhead Studios/Microsoft Game Studio Fallout 3 Todd Howard, Emil Pagliarulo, Istvan Pely Bethesda Game Studio/Bethesda Softworks Europe Grand Theft Auto IV Development Team Rockstar North/Rockstar Games Rock Band Alex Rigopulos, Eran Egozy, Mike Dornbrook Harmonix Music Systems/MTV Games Super Mario Galaxy Development Team Nintendo/Nintendo CASUAL Boom Blox Development Team Electronic Arts LA/Electronic Arts Buzz! Quiz TV David Amor, Andrew Eades, Lee Clare Relentless Software & XDev Studio Europe/Sony Computer Entertainment Guitar Hero: World Tour Development Team Neversoft/Activision LittleBigPlanet Mark Healey, Dave Smith, Pete Smith Media Molecule & XDev Studio Europe/Sony Computer Entertainment SingStar Vol. 2 Vera So, Gillian Connole, Kevin Mason SCE London Studio/Sony Computer Entertainment Wii Fit Development Team Nintendo/Nintendo JOGABILIDADE Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Development Team Infinity Ward/Activision Grand Theft Auto IV Development Team Rockstar North/Rockstar Games Left 4 Dead Gabe Newell, Mike Booth, Chet Faliszek Valve/Valve Mario Kart Wii Development Team Nintendo/Nintendo