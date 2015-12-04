Four children

Outside, a thick snow flock ferries down to meet its zillion predecessors gathered together in an Pangea-like snow carpet.

Inside, his eyes follow closely its descent. When it finally hits the floor, a warm tear drops from his cheek and hits the carpet — he then slowly turns, striving to keep his balance.

Behind him, a Xmas table full of stylish silverware and gourmet foods and drinks laying quietly still. Five out of the six accompanying wood chairs are empty. An old lady buries her face in her hands and says a prayer in a feeble, barely noticeable, voice.

She askes the Lord to watch over all of them, always.