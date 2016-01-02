Texas new gun law

Guns are a pure cost. They don’t produce anything. Unfortunately, a no guns world is not a Nash equilibrium, though.

I like strict gun laws, but understand the opposite view too: it is not completely obvious that guns should be forbidden to regular joes.

But what is surely incorrect is to allow — like Texas just did — people to ostensibly carry guns. Guns should be hidden because it is hidden guns that generate a social gain: thieves become weary when they are in doubt whether folks around him are armed or not. If guns are exposed, thieves simply relocate and go on to prey on others — the beneficial society-wide deterrence effect vanishes.

And, yes, for most people, it is disgusting. We are not in Kansas anymore.