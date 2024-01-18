Cannes Lions anuncia os presidentes do júri de 2024 e abre inscrições para o festival

O Estadão, representante oficial do Cannes Lions no Brasil, anuncia os nomes dos especialistas globais confirmados para liderar os júris de 2024. Reunidos em Cannes em junho, os presidentes do júri ajudarão a avaliar a excelência dos melhores trabalhos criativos e eficazes do mundo.

Entre os presidentes do júri, Tor Myhren, preside o júri do Film Lions - é a primeira vez que a Apple está representada. Anselmo Ramos, da GUT, foi confirmado como presidente do Brand Experience & Activation Lions após uma série de vitórias históricas em 2023, e Debbi Vandeven foi anunciada como presidente do júri do Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, representando a maior rede de agências de criação do mundo, a VML.

Além disso, depois de liderar seu primeiro júri, Cindy Gallop retorna como presidente do júri do Glass: The Lion for Change para sua 10ª edição, enquanto o homenageado anterior do Lion of St. Mark, Prasoon Pandey, foi nomeado presidente do júri do Film Craft Lions.

Comentando sobre os presidentes do júri, Simon Cook, CEO do LIONS, disse: “Nossos presidentes de júri desempenham um papel crucial na existência do Lions. Seu conhecimento, suas habilidades e seu incrível talento, combinados com o compromisso e a liderança que trarão para suas funções, proporcionam integridade e rigor ao Lions. Esta é uma formação excepcional de talentos de todo o mundo, e mal podemos esperar para ver o trabalho que chegará ao topo em junho”.

Os presidentes do júri do Cannes Lions 2024 foram anunciados da seguinte forma:

Audio & Radio Lions President

Simon Vicars, Chief Creative Officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand

Brand Experience & Activation Lions President

Anselmo Ramos, Founder, Creative Chairman, GUT, Global

Creative B2B Lions President

Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa

Creative Business Transformation Lions President

Ariana Stolarz, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing, Accenture Song, Global

Creative Commerce Lions President

Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas NA, Digitas, North America

Creative Data Lions President

Rose Herceg, Country President Australia and New Zealand, WPP, Australia and New Zealand

Creative Effectiveness Lions President

Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup, Global

Creative Strategy Lions President

Vita M. Harris, Global Chief Strategy Officer, FCB, Global

Design Lions President

Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Creative Officer, Huge, Global

Digital Craft Lions President

Kentaro Kimura, International Chief Creative Officer and Corporate Officer, Hakuhodo, Global

Direct Lions President

Pancho Cassis, Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Global

Entertainment Lions President

Geoffrey Edwards, Executive Creative Director, GALE, USA

Entertainment Lions for Gaming President

Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Global

Entertainment Lions for Music President

Madeline Nelson, US Head of Independent Label Relations, Amazon Music, USA

Entertainment Lions for Sport President

Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK/EMEA

Film Lions President

Tor Myhren, VP Marketing Communications, Apple Inc, Global

Film Craft Lions President

Prasoon Pandey, Ad Film Maker, Corcoise Films, India

Glass: The Lion for Change President

Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO, MakeLoveNotPorn, Global

Health & Wellness Lions President

Wendy Chan, Health Creative Lead, Asia Pacific, Edelman, APAC

Industry Craft Lions President

Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, UAE

Innovation Lions President

Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

Media Lions President

Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Client Officer and CEO Media, dentsu, APAC

Outdoor Lions President

Marco Venturelli, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, France

Pharma Lions President

Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Health, Dentsu Health, Global

PR Lions President

Kat Thomas, Founder and Global Chief Creative Officer, One Green Bean, Global

Print & Publishing Lions President

John Raúl Forero, President and Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Colombia

Social & Influencer Lions President

Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, USA

Sustainable Development Goals Lions President

Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, USA

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions President

Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML, Global

O presidente do júri do novo Luxury & Lifestyle Lions será anunciado em breve.

O Cannes Lions está aberto para inscrições de prêmios até 11 de abril de 2024. Mais informações sobre os prêmios, incluindo kits de inscrição, podem ser encontradas aqui. As atualizações dos Leões deste ano incluem o lançamento do Luxury & Lifestyle Lions, a retirada do Mobile Lions e a introdução de uma categoria de humor nas seções Cultural & Context que abrangem os Leões.

O Cannes Lions 2024 acontece de 17 a 21 de junho em Cannes, na França. Mais informações sobre as opções de Passe, incluindo o novo Programa de Equidade, Representação e Acessibilidade, bem como a variedade de iniciativas, oportunidades de financiamento e academias em oferta, podem ser encontradas em www.canneslions.com.

Para mais informações:

Clélia Salgado - clelia.salgado@estadao.com