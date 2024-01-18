Cannes Lions anuncia os presidentes do júri de 2024 e abre inscrições para o festival
A premiação contará com os brasileiros Diego Machado, da AKQA, e Anselmo Ramos, da GUT, no júri
O Estadão, representante oficial do Cannes Lions no Brasil, anuncia os nomes dos especialistas globais confirmados para liderar os júris de 2024. Reunidos em Cannes em junho, os presidentes do júri ajudarão a avaliar a excelência dos melhores trabalhos criativos e eficazes do mundo.
Entre os presidentes do júri, Tor Myhren, preside o júri do Film Lions - é a primeira vez que a Apple está representada. Anselmo Ramos, da GUT, foi confirmado como presidente do Brand Experience & Activation Lions após uma série de vitórias históricas em 2023, e Debbi Vandeven foi anunciada como presidente do júri do Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, representando a maior rede de agências de criação do mundo, a VML.
Além disso, depois de liderar seu primeiro júri, Cindy Gallop retorna como presidente do júri do Glass: The Lion for Change para sua 10ª edição, enquanto o homenageado anterior do Lion of St. Mark, Prasoon Pandey, foi nomeado presidente do júri do Film Craft Lions.
Comentando sobre os presidentes do júri, Simon Cook, CEO do LIONS, disse: “Nossos presidentes de júri desempenham um papel crucial na existência do Lions. Seu conhecimento, suas habilidades e seu incrível talento, combinados com o compromisso e a liderança que trarão para suas funções, proporcionam integridade e rigor ao Lions. Esta é uma formação excepcional de talentos de todo o mundo, e mal podemos esperar para ver o trabalho que chegará ao topo em junho”.
Os presidentes do júri do Cannes Lions 2024 foram anunciados da seguinte forma:
Audio & Radio Lions President
Simon Vicars, Chief Creative Officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand
Brand Experience & Activation Lions President
Anselmo Ramos, Founder, Creative Chairman, GUT, Global
Creative B2B Lions President
Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa
Creative Business Transformation Lions President
Ariana Stolarz, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing, Accenture Song, Global
Creative Commerce Lions President
Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas NA, Digitas, North America
Creative Data Lions President
Rose Herceg, Country President Australia and New Zealand, WPP, Australia and New Zealand
Creative Effectiveness Lions President
Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup, Global
Creative Strategy Lions President
Vita M. Harris, Global Chief Strategy Officer, FCB, Global
Design Lions President
Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Creative Officer, Huge, Global
Digital Craft Lions President
Kentaro Kimura, International Chief Creative Officer and Corporate Officer, Hakuhodo, Global
Direct Lions President
Pancho Cassis, Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Global
Entertainment Lions President
Geoffrey Edwards, Executive Creative Director, GALE, USA
Entertainment Lions for Gaming President
Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Global
Entertainment Lions for Music President
Madeline Nelson, US Head of Independent Label Relations, Amazon Music, USA
Entertainment Lions for Sport President
Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK/EMEA
Film Lions President
Tor Myhren, VP Marketing Communications, Apple Inc, Global
Film Craft Lions President
Prasoon Pandey, Ad Film Maker, Corcoise Films, India
Glass: The Lion for Change President
Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO, MakeLoveNotPorn, Global
Health & Wellness Lions President
Wendy Chan, Health Creative Lead, Asia Pacific, Edelman, APAC
Industry Craft Lions President
Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, UAE
Innovation Lions President
Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global
Media Lions President
Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Client Officer and CEO Media, dentsu, APAC
Outdoor Lions President
Marco Venturelli, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, France
Pharma Lions President
Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Health, Dentsu Health, Global
PR Lions President
Kat Thomas, Founder and Global Chief Creative Officer, One Green Bean, Global
Print & Publishing Lions President
John Raúl Forero, President and Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Colombia
Social & Influencer Lions President
Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, USA
Sustainable Development Goals Lions President
Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, USA
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions President
Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML, Global
O presidente do júri do novo Luxury & Lifestyle Lions será anunciado em breve.
O Cannes Lions está aberto para inscrições de prêmios até 11 de abril de 2024. Mais informações sobre os prêmios, incluindo kits de inscrição, podem ser encontradas aqui. As atualizações dos Leões deste ano incluem o lançamento do Luxury & Lifestyle Lions, a retirada do Mobile Lions e a introdução de uma categoria de humor nas seções Cultural & Context que abrangem os Leões.
O Cannes Lions 2024 acontece de 17 a 21 de junho em Cannes, na França. Mais informações sobre as opções de Passe, incluindo o novo Programa de Equidade, Representação e Acessibilidade, bem como a variedade de iniciativas, oportunidades de financiamento e academias em oferta, podem ser encontradas em www.canneslions.com.
Para mais informações:
Clélia Salgado - clelia.salgado@estadao.com