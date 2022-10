Cantor haitiano Mikaben morre durante show em Paris

Mikaben @mikaben on stage this Saturday, October 15, 2022 as part of Carimi's big concert-reunion at Accor Arena, Paris . He was 41-years-old and passed away on this same stage, a few minutes after his unforgettable performance. #Mikaben #Carimi #haiti Woukoukou 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/k8aPGayDsc