A Recording Academy, a Academia de Gravação americana, divulgou, nesta sexta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025. Entre os destaques, estão os brasileiros Anitta, indicada na categoria Melhor álbum de pop latino por Funk Generation, e Milton Nascimento, indicado em Melhor álbum vocal de jazz, por disco em parceria com a americana Esperanza Spalding.
A cantora Beyoncé lidera com 11 indicações, mas Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX e Chappell Roan também aparecem nas principais categorias. Veja a lista de indicados (em atualização):
Música do ano
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
- Taylor Swift e Post Malone – Fortnight
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Revelação do ano
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Álbum do Ano
- André 3000 - New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Charli XCX - Brat
- Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Gravação do Ano
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ‘Em
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Charli xcx - 360
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
- Anitta – Funk Generation
- Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
- Kany García – García
- Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
- Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Melhor performance solo pop
- Beyoncé - Bodyguard
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Charli XCX - Apple
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
- Beyoncé e Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
- Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet - Loved
- Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
- Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
- Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Melhor gravação de dance pop
- Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
- Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch
- Madison Beer - Make You Mine
- Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica
- Charli XCX - Brat
- Four Tet - Three
- Justice - Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada - Timeless
- Zedd - Telos
Melhor gravação remixada
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
- Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
- Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico
- Alissia
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Melhor performance de rock
- The Beatles - Now and Then
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor performance de metal
- Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
- Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate
- Metallica - Screaming Suicide
- Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Melhor canção de rock
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor Álbum de Rock
- The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C. - Romance
- Green Day - Saviors
- Idles - Tangk
- Jack White - No Name
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Melhor performance de música alternativa
- Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
- Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
- Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
- St. Vincent - Flea
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- Brittany Howard - What Now
- Clairo - Charm
- Kim Gordon - The Collective
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
- St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Melhor performance de R&B
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Jhené Aiko - Guidance
- Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
- SZA - Saturn
Melhor performance tradicional de R&B
- Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
- Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie
- Lucky Daye - That’s You
- Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
- Muni Long - Make Me Forget
Melhor canção de R&B
- Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Kehlani - After Hours
- Muni Long - Ruined Me
- SZA - Saturn
- Tems - Burning
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
- Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
- Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
- Durand Bernarr - En Route
- Kehlani - Crash
- NxWorries - Why Lawd?
Melhor Álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
- Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
- Lucky Daye - Algorithm
- Muni Long - Revenge
- Usher - Coming Home
Melhor performance de rap
- Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
- Doechii - Nissan Altima
- Eminem - Houdini
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You
- Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
- Latto - Big Mama
- Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Melhor canção de rap
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
- ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival
Melhor álbum de rap
- Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
- Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
- Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
- J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Melhor álbum de poesia falada
- Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
- Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
- Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
- Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
- Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Melhor performance de jazz
- The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
- Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears
- Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
- Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
- Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
- Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
- Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
- Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
- Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
- Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
- Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
- Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz
- The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
- Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined
- John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
- Miguel Zenón - Golden City
- Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
- Eliane Elias - Time and Again
- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
- Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
- Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
- Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
- André 3000 - New Blue Sun
- Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
- Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
- Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
- Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
- Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
- Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
- Lake Street Dive - Good Together
- Norah Jones - Visions
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
- Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
- Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
- Julian Lage - Speak to Me
- Mark Guiliana - Mark
- Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Melhor performance solo country
- Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
- Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country
- Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
- Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
- Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
- Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
- Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Melhor canção country
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ‘Em
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
- Post Malone com Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Melhor Álbum Country
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
- Chris Stapleton - Higher
- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
- Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Melhor performance de American Roots
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling
- Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne
- Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
- Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse
Melhor performance de música Americana
- Beyoncé - Ya Ya
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
- Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good
- Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
- Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
- Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Melhor canção de American Roots
- Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
- Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time
- Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game
- Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
- Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming
Melhor álbum de Americana
- Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
- Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
- Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
- Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers
- T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
- Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass
- Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World
- Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
- The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life
- Sister Sadie - No Fear
- Tony Trischka - Earl Jam
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
- Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
- Little Feat - Sam’s Place
- Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
- Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
- Antonio Vergara - The Fury
- Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
- Ruthie Foster - Mileage
- Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
- Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown
Melhor Álbum de Folk
- Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
- American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
- Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland
- Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Melhor Álbum de Música Regional Roots
- Big Chief Monk com J’wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Kalani Pe’a - Kuini
- New Breed Brass Band com Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots
Melhor performance/canção gospel
- Doe - Holy Hands
- Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
- Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah
- Yolanda Adams - Church Doors
Melhor performance/canção de música cristã contemporânea
- Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)
- CeCe Winans - That’s My King
- Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise
- Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won’t)
- Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus
- Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room
Melhor Álbum Gospel
- CeCe Winans - More Than This
- Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen
- Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day
- Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1
- Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
- Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors
- Doe - Heart of a Human
- Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire
- Forrest Frank - Child of God
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete
Melhor Álbum de Roots Gospel
- Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
- Cory Henry - Church
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody
- Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark
- The Nelons - Loving You
Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
- Feid - Ferxxocalipsis
- J Balvin - Rayo
- Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan
- Young Miko - Att.
Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino
- Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
- El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino
- Mon Laferte - Autopoiética
- Nathy Peluso - Grasa
- Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)
- Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
- Chiquis - Diamantes
- Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
- Peso Pluma - Éxodo
Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira
- Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero
- Marc Anthony - Muevense
- Sheila E. - Bailar
- Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
Melhor performance musical global
- Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul
- Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani
- Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere
- Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira
- Rocky Dawuni - Rise
- Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá
Melhor Performance de Música Africana
- Asake & Wizkid - MMS
- Burna Boy - Higher
- Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
- Tems - Love Me JeJe
- Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
- Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco
- Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes
- Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II
- Rema - Heis
- Tems - Born in the Wild
Melhor Álbum de Reggae
- Collie Buddz - Take It Easy
- Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
- Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)
- Vybz Kartel - Party With Me
- The Wailers - Evolution
Melhor álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant
- Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
- Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe
- Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light
- Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn
- Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
- Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni
Melhor álbum de música infantil
- Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate
- John Legend - My Favorite Dream
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!
- Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo
- Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival
Melhor Álbum de Comédia
- Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
- Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
- Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
- Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
- Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Melhor gravação de audiolivro, narração e narração de histórias
- Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
- Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
- George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
- Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
- Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
- London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
- Various Artists - The Color Purple
- Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine
- Various Artists - Saltburn
- Various Artists - Twisters: The Album
Melhor trilha sonora original para mídia visual (inclui cinema e televisão)
- Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
- Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
- Laura Karpman - American Fiction
- Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas
- Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws
- Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual
- Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
- Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)
- Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
- *NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Melhor videoclipe
- A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
- Charli XCX - 360
- Eminem - Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Taylor Swift com Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor filme musical
- Jon Batiste - American Symphony
- June Carter Cash - June
- Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
- Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
- Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop
Melhor pacote de gravação
- The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
- Charli XCX - Brat
- iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
- Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
- The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
- William Clark Green - Baker Hotel
Melhor pacote em caixa ou edição limitada especial
- Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things
- John Lennon - Mind Games
- Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
- Nirvana - In Utero
- Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin
- 90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago
Melhores notas de álbum
- Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
- Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight
- John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55
- King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
- Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”
Melhor álbum histórico
- King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
- Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
- Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito
- Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
- Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Melhor engenharia de álbum, não clássico
- Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue
- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
- Lucky Daye - Algorithm
- Peter Gabriel - I/O
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Willow - Empathogen
Melhor engenharia de álbum, clássico
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
- Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)
- Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
- Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister
Produtor do Ano, Clássico
- Christoph Franke
- Dirk Sobotka
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Erica Brenner
- Morten Lindberg
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
- Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax
- Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)
- Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company
- Roxy Music - Avalon
- Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders
Melhor Composição Instrumental
- Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands
- André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
- Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion
- Shelly Berg - At Last
Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou A Cappella
- Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)
- Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)
- Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water
- Säje - Silent Night
- Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns
Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais
- Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence
- John Legend - Always Come Back
- Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma
- Willow - Big Feelings
- The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)
Melhor performance de orquestra
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major
- Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
- ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance
- Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen
Melhor gravação de ópera
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours
- San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Melhor performance de coral
- Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
- The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist
- The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre
- Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
- True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad
Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequeno conjunto
- Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance
- JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles
- Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales
- Miró Quartet - Home
- Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 “Archduke””
Melhor solo de instrumento clássico
- Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing
- Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
- Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer
- Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc
- Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations
Melhor Álbum Vocal Solo Clássico
- Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs
- Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
- Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years
- Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come
- Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way
Melhor compêndio clássico
- Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto
- Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging
- Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II
- Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Melhor composição clássica contemporânea
- Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello
- Decoda - Coleman: Revelry
- Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
- Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
