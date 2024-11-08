Assine
Grammy 2025: Anitta e Milton Nascimento são indicados; veja a lista completa

Premiação ocorre no dia 2 de fevereiro de 2025, em Los Angeles

Foto do author Julia Queiroz
Por Julia Queiroz
Atualização:

A Recording Academy, a Academia de Gravação americana, divulgou, nesta sexta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025. Entre os destaques, estão os brasileiros Anitta, indicada na categoria Melhor álbum de pop latino por Funk Generation, e Milton Nascimento, indicado em Melhor álbum vocal de jazz, por disco em parceria com a americana Esperanza Spalding.

Indicada três vezes este ano, Anitta tem performance confirmada no VMA 2024 Foto: Floresta Records/Divulgação

A cantora Beyoncé lidera com 11 indicações, mas Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX e Chappell Roan também aparecem nas principais categorias. Veja a lista de indicados (em atualização):

Música do ano

  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
  • Taylor Swift e Post Malone – Fortnight
  • Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
  • Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Revelação do ano

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • RAYE
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Álbum do Ano

  • André 3000 - New Blue Sun
  • Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
  • Charli XCX - Brat
  • Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
  • Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Gravação do Ano

  • The Beatles - Now And Then
  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold ‘Em
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
  • Charli xcx - 360
  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • Anitta – Funk Generation
  • Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
  • Kany García – García
  • Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
  • Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Beyoncé - Bodyguard
  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Charli XCX - Apple
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

  • Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
  • Beyoncé e Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
  • Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
  • Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.
  • Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
  • Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
  • Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

  • Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
  • Four Tet - Loved
  • Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
  • Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
  • Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Melhor gravação de dance pop

  • Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
  • Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
  • Charli XCX - Von Dutch
  • Madison Beer - Make You Mine
  • Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica

  • Charli XCX - Brat
  • Four Tet - Three
  • Justice - Hyperdrama
  • Kaytranada - Timeless
  • Zedd - Telos

Melhor gravação remixada

  • Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
  • Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
  • Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
  • Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico

  • Alissia
  • Daniel Nigro
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Ian Fitchuk
  • Mustard

Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessi Alexander
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Raye

Melhor performance de rock

  • The Beatles - Now and Then
  • The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
  • Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
  • Idles - Gift Horse
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  • St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor performance de metal

  • Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
  • Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
  • Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate
  • Metallica - Screaming Suicide
  • Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Melhor canção de rock

  • The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
  • Green Day - Dilemma
  • Idles - Gift Horse
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  • St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor Álbum de Rock

  • The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
  • Fontaines D.C. - Romance
  • Green Day - Saviors
  • Idles - Tangk
  • Jack White - No Name
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  • The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Melhor performance de música alternativa

  • Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
  • Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
  • Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
  • St. Vincent - Flea

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • Brittany Howard - What Now
  • Clairo - Charm
  • Kim Gordon - The Collective
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
  • St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Chris Brown - Residuals
  • Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Jhené Aiko - Guidance
  • Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
  • SZA - Saturn

Melhor performance tradicional de R&B

  • Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
  • Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie
  • Lucky Daye - That’s You
  • Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
  • Muni Long - Make Me Forget

Melhor canção de R&B

  • Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Kehlani - After Hours
  • Muni Long - Ruined Me
  • SZA - Saturn
  • Tems - Burning

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

  • Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
  • Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
  • Durand Bernarr - En Route
  • Kehlani - Crash
  • NxWorries - Why Lawd?

Melhor Álbum de R&B

  • Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
  • Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
  • Lucky Daye - Algorithm
  • Muni Long - Revenge
  • Usher - Coming Home

Melhor performance de rap

  • Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
  • Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
  • Doechii - Nissan Altima
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
  • Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
  • Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You
  • Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
  • Latto - Big Mama
  • Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Melhor canção de rap

  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
  • Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
  • Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
  • ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival

Melhor álbum de rap

  • Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
  • Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
  • Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
  • Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
  • J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

  • Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
  • Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
  • Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
  • Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
  • Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Melhor performance de jazz

  • The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
  • Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears
  • Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
  • Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

  • Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
  • Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
  • Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
  • Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
  • Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

  • Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
  • Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
  • Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
  • Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz

  • The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
  • Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined
  • John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
  • Miguel Zenón - Golden City
  • Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

  • Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
  • Eliane Elias - Time and Again
  • Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
  • Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
  • Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
  • Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

  • Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
  • André 3000 - New Blue Sun
  • Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
  • Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
  • Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

  • Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
  • Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
  • Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
  • Lake Street Dive - Good Together
  • Norah Jones - Visions

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

  • Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
  • Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
  • Julian Lage - Speak to Me
  • Mark Guiliana - Mark
  • Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Notebook
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • The Wiz

Melhor performance solo country

  • Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
  • Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
  • Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
  • Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country

  • Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
  • Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
  • Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
  • Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
  • Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Melhor canção country

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold ‘Em
  • Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
  • Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
  • Post Malone com Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Melhor Álbum Country

  • Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
  • Chris Stapleton - Higher
  • Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
  • Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
  • Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Melhor performance de American Roots

  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling
  • Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne
  • Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
  • Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse

Melhor performance de música Americana

  • Beyoncé - Ya Ya
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
  • Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don’t Do Me Good
  • Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
  • Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
  • Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Melhor canção de American Roots

  • Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
  • Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time
  • Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game
  • Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
  • Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming

Melhor álbum de Americana

  • Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
  • Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
  • Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
  • Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers
  • T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
  • Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

  • Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World
  • Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
  • The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life
  • Sister Sadie - No Fear
  • Tony Trischka - Earl Jam

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

  • Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
  • Little Feat - Sam’s Place
  • Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
  • Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

  • Antonio Vergara - The Fury
  • Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
  • Ruthie Foster - Mileage
  • Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
  • Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown

Melhor Álbum de Folk

  • Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
  • American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
  • Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland
  • Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Melhor Álbum de Música Regional Roots

  • Big Chief Monk com J’wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • Kalani Pe’a - Kuini
  • New Breed Brass Band com Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield
  • Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots

Melhor performance/canção gospel

  • Doe - Holy Hands
  • Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
  • Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah
  • Yolanda Adams - Church Doors

Melhor performance/canção de música cristã contemporânea

  • Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)
  • CeCe Winans - That’s My King
  • Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise
  • Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won’t)
  • Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus
  • Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room

Melhor Álbum Gospel

  • CeCe Winans - More Than This
  • Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen
  • Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day
  • Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1
  • Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

  • Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors
  • Doe - Heart of a Human
  • Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire
  • Forrest Frank - Child of God
  • Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete

Melhor Álbum de Roots Gospel

  • Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
  • Cory Henry - Church
  • The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody
  • Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark
  • The Nelons - Loving You

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

  • Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
  • Feid - Ferxxocalipsis
  • J Balvin - Rayo
  • Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan
  • Young Miko - Att.

Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino

  • Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
  • El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino
  • Mon Laferte - Autopoiética
  • Nathy Peluso - Grasa
  • Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)

  • Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
  • Chiquis - Diamantes
  • Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
  • Peso Pluma - Éxodo

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino

  • Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira
  • Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero
  • Marc Anthony - Muevense
  • Sheila E. - Bailar
  • Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Melhor performance musical global

  • Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul
  • Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani
  • Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere
  • Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira
  • Rocky Dawuni - Rise
  • Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá

Melhor Performance de Música Africana

  • Asake & Wizkid - MMS
  • Burna Boy - Higher
  • Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
  • Tems - Love Me JeJe
  • Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

  • Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco
  • Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes
  • Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II
  • Rema - Heis
  • Tems - Born in the Wild

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

  • Collie Buddz - Take It Easy
  • Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
  • Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)
  • Vybz Kartel - Party With Me
  • The Wailers - Evolution

Melhor álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant

  • Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
  • Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe
  • Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light
  • Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn
  • Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
  • Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni

Melhor álbum de música infantil

  • Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate
  • John Legend - My Favorite Dream
  • Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!
  • Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo
  • Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival

Melhor Álbum de Comédia

  • Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
  • Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
  • Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
  • Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Melhor gravação de audiolivro, narração e narração de histórias

  • Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
  • Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
  • George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
  • Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
  • Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

  • London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
  • Various Artists - The Color Purple
  • Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Various Artists - Saltburn
  • Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Melhor trilha sonora original para mídia visual (inclui cinema e televisão)

  • Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
  • Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
  • Laura Karpman - American Fiction
  • Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas

  • Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws
  • Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual

  • Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
  • Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)
  • Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
  • *NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Melhor videoclipe

  • A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
  • Charli XCX - 360
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
  • Taylor Swift com Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor filme musical

  • Jon Batiste - American Symphony
  • June Carter Cash - June
  • Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
  • Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
  • Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop

Melhor pacote de gravação

  • The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
  • Charli XCX - Brat
  • iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
  • Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
  • The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire
  • Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
  • William Clark Green - Baker Hotel

Melhor pacote em caixa ou edição limitada especial

  • Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things
  • John Lennon - Mind Games
  • Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
  • Nirvana - In Utero
  • Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin
  • 90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago

Melhores notas de álbum

  • Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
  • Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight
  • John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55
  • King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
  • Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Melhor álbum histórico

  • King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial
  • Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
  • Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito
  • Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor engenharia de álbum, não clássico

  • Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue
  • Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
  • Lucky Daye - Algorithm
  • Peter Gabriel - I/O
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
  • Willow - Empathogen

Melhor engenharia de álbum, clássico

  • Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)
  • Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
  • Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister

Produtor do Ano, Clássico

  • Christoph Franke
  • Dirk Sobotka
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone
  • Erica Brenner
  • Morten Lindberg

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

  • Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax
  • Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix)
  • Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company
  • Roxy Music - Avalon
  • Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders

Melhor Composição Instrumental

  • Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands
  • André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
  • Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion
  • Shelly Berg - At Last

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou A Cappella

  • Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)
  • Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)
  • Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water
  • Säje - Silent Night
  • Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

  • Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence
  • John Legend - Always Come Back
  • Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma
  • Willow - Big Feelings
  • The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)

Melhor performance de orquestra

  • Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major
  • Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
  • ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance
  • Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen

Melhor gravação de ópera

  • Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
  • Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas
  • The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours
  • San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Melhor performance de coral

  • Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
  • The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist
  • The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre
  • Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
  • True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad

Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequeno conjunto

  • Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance
  • JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles
  • Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales
  • Miró Quartet - Home
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 “Archduke””

Melhor solo de instrumento clássico

  • Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing
  • Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
  • Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer
  • Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc
  • Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations

Melhor Álbum Vocal Solo Clássico

  • Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs
  • Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
  • Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years
  • Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come
  • Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way

Melhor compêndio clássico

  • Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto
  • Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging
  • Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II
  • Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Melhor composição clássica contemporânea

  • Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello
  • Decoda - Coleman: Revelry
  • Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
  • Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation
  • Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
