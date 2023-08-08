  • Minha Conta

    MTV VMA 2023: Confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio

    Taylor Swift lidera com oito indicações; Anitta concorre com ‘Funk Rave’ na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino

    Por Redação
    15 min de leitura

    Foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 8, a lista dos concorrentes para o MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023. O evento será realizado no dia 12 de setembro, no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.

    Taylor Swift lidera a lista com oito indicações, seguida por SZA, que conta com seis indicações. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith e Kim Petras estão empatados com cinco indicações.

    E temos brasileiro na competição. Anitta compete na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino, com a faixa Funk Rave. A cantora foi a primeira artista solo brasileira a levar um VMA para casa, em 2022, por Melhor Música Latina, por Envolver. Confira a lista completa de indicados.

    Vídeo do Ano

    • Doja Cat - Attention
    • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
    • Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
    • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
    • SZA - Kill Bill
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Artista do Ano

    • Beyoncé
    • Doja Cat
    • Karol G
    • Nicki Minaj
    • Shakira
    • Taylor Swift

    Música do Ano

    • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
    • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
    • Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
    • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
    • SZA - Kill Bill
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
    Anitta poses with her Best Latin song award for “Envolver” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Foto: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

    Melhor Videoclipe Latino

    • Anitta - Funk Rave
    • Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
    • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
    • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to
    • Karol G & Shakira - TQG
    • Rosalía - Despechá
    • Shakira - Acróstico

    Artista Revelação

    • GloRilla
    • Ice Spice
    • Kaliii
    • Peso Pluma
    • PinkPantheress
    • Reneé Rapp

    Melhor Colaboração do Ano

    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
    • Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
    • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
    • KAROL G & Shakira - TQG
    • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’(Remix)
    • Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

    Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

    • Demi Lovato - Swine
    • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
    • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
    • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
    • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
    • P!NK - Trustfall
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

    • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
    • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
    • GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
    • Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
    • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
    • Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
    • Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
    Dave Grohl, vocalista do grupo Foo Fighters Foto: Leo Correa/ AP

    Melhor Videoclipe Rock

    • Foo Fighters - The Teacher
    • Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
    • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
    • Måneskin - The Loneliest
    • Metallica - Lux Æterna
    • Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

    Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

    • Blink-182 - Edging
    • Boygenius - The Film
    • Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
    • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
    • Paramore - This is Why
    • Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck

    Melhor Videoclipe R&B

    • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
    • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
    • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
    • SZA - Shirt
    • Toosii - Favorite Song
    • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

    Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

    • Aespa - Girls
    • Blackpink - Pink Venom
    • Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
    • Seventeen - Super
    • Stray Kids - S-Class
    • Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

    Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

    • Ayra Starr - Rush
    • Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
    • Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
    • Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
    • Libianca - People
    • Rema & Selena Gomez -Calm Down
    • Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

    Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

    • Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
    • Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
    • Demi Lovato - Swine
    • Dove Cameron - Breakfast
    • Imagine Dragons - Crushed
    • Maluma - La Reina
    La cantante Adele en los Brit Awards 2022 en Londres el 8 de febrero de 2022. (Foto, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, Archivo) Foto: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

    Melhor Fotografia

    • Adele - I Drink Wine
    • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
    • Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
    • Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
    • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
    • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Melhor Direção

    • Doja Cat - Attention
    • Drake - Falling Back
    • Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
    • Megan Thee Stallion - Her
    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
    • SZA - Kill Bill
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Melhor Direção de Arte

    • Boygenius - The Film
    • Blackpink - Pink Venom
    • Doja Cat - Attention
    • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
    • Megan Thee Stallion - Her
    • SZA - Shirt

    Melhores Efeitos Visuais

    • Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
    • Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
    • Melanie Martinez - Void
    • Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Melhor Coreografia

    • Blackpink - Pink Venom
    • Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
    • Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
    • Megan Thee Stallion - Her
    • Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

    Melhor Edição

    • Blackpink - Pink Venom
    • Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
    • Miley Cyrus - River
    • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
    • SZA - Kill Bill
    • Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

    Melhor Apresentação “Push” do Ano

    • August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
    • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
    • October 2022: JVKE - golden hour
    • November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
    • December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
    • January 2023: Sam Ryder - All The Way Over
    • February 2023: Armani White - GOATED
    • March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
    • April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
    • May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
    • June 2023: FLO – Losing You
    • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
