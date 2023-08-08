MTV VMA 2023: Confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio

Foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 8, a lista dos concorrentes para o MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023. O evento será realizado no dia 12 de setembro, no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.

Taylor Swift lidera a lista com oito indicações, seguida por SZA, que conta com seis indicações. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith e Kim Petras estão empatados com cinco indicações.

E temos brasileiro na competição. Anitta compete na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino, com a faixa Funk Rave. A cantora foi a primeira artista solo brasileira a levar um VMA para casa, em 2022, por Melhor Música Latina, por Envolver. Confira a lista completa de indicados.

Vídeo do Ano

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artista do Ano

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Anitta poses with her Best Latin song award for “Envolver” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Foto: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Artista Revelação

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

KAROL G & Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’(Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!NK - Trustfall

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Dave Grohl, vocalista do grupo Foo Fighters Foto: Leo Correa/ AP

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - The Loneliest

Metallica - Lux Æ terna

Æ Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Blink-182 - Edging

Boygenius - The Film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

La cantante Adele en los Brit Awards 2022 en Londres el 8 de febrero de 2022. (Foto, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, Archivo) Foto: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Melhor Fotografia

Adele - I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Direção

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake - Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Direção de Arte

Boygenius - The Film

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Doja Cat - Attention

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

SZA - Shirt

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez - Void

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor Edição

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus - River

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Apresentação “Push” do Ano