MTV VMA 2023: Confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio

Foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 8, a lista dos concorrentes para o MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023. O evento será realizado no dia 12 de setembro, no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.
Taylor Swift lidera a lista com oito indicações, seguida por SZA, que conta com seis indicações. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith e Kim Petras estão empatados com cinco indicações.
E temos brasileiro na competição. Anitta compete na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino, com a faixa Funk Rave. A cantora foi a primeira artista solo brasileira a levar um VMA para casa, em 2022, por Melhor Música Latina, por Envolver. Confira a lista completa de indicados.
Vídeo do Ano
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artista do Ano
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
- Anitta - Funk Rave
- Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to
- Karol G & Shakira - TQG
- Rosalía - Despechá
- Shakira - Acróstico
Artista Revelação
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
- KAROL G & Shakira - TQG
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’(Remix)
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
- Demi Lovato - Swine
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- P!NK - Trustfall
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
- GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
- Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
- Foo Fighters - The Teacher
- Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
- Måneskin - The Loneliest
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
- Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
- Blink-182 - Edging
- Boygenius - The Film
- Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Paramore - This is Why
- Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
- Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
- SZA - Shirt
- Toosii - Favorite Song
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop
- Aespa - Girls
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
- Seventeen - Super
- Stray Kids - S-Class
- Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
- Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
- Libianca - People
- Rema & Selena Gomez -Calm Down
- Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
- Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
- Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
- Demi Lovato - Swine
- Dove Cameron - Breakfast
- Imagine Dragons - Crushed
- Maluma - La Reina
Melhor Fotografia
- Adele - I Drink Wine
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake - Falling Back
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Boygenius - The Film
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- SZA - Shirt
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
- Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
- Melanie Martinez - Void
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Coreografia
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Melhor Edição
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
- Miley Cyrus - River
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Apresentação “Push” do Ano
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
- October 2022: JVKE - golden hour
- November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - All The Way Over
- February 2023: Armani White - GOATED
- March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
- April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
- May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
- June 2023: FLO – Losing You
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part