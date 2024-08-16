De Beatles a U2: Veja o ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados da história, segundo britânicos

Fazer listas de melhores álbuns sempre provoca debates acalorados. O jornal britânico The Independent convidou uma equipe de jornalistas e resenhistas para eleger os discos mais superestimados da história. Na lista, aparecem obras consideradas ‘intocáveis’, como Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, dos Beatles.
O ranking inclui, ainda, trabalhos de artistas como Coldplay, Nirvana, Madonna, Taylor Swift e David Bowie, entre outros.
Ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados, segundo o ‘The Independent’
- Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights
- Radiohead – Kid A
- The Horrors – Primary Colours
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica
- Florence + The Machine – Lungs
- Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
- Nirvana – In Utero
- Coldplay – Parachutes
- Jeff Buckley – Grace
- The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
- Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
- Boygenius – The Record
- Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
- U2 – Songs of Innocence
- Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure
- The White Stripes – Elephant
- David Bowie – Low
- Lorde – Tennis Court
- PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
- Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor