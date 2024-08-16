Assine
De Beatles a U2: Veja o ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados da história, segundo britânicos

A lista foi feita por jornalistas do ‘The Independent’ e traz grandes nomes na música internacional, como Led Zepellin, Taylor Swift e David Bowie

Por Beatriz Nogueira
Atualização:

Fazer listas de melhores álbuns sempre provoca debates acalorados. O jornal britânico The Independent convidou uma equipe de jornalistas e resenhistas para eleger os discos mais superestimados da história. Na lista, aparecem obras consideradas ‘intocáveis’, como Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, dos Beatles.

O ranking inclui, ainda, trabalhos de artistas como Coldplay, Nirvana, Madonna, Taylor Swift e David Bowie, entre outros.

The Beatles aparece no 24º com o álbum "Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" Foto: Curta!/Divulgação

Ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados, segundo o ‘The Independent’

  1. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights
  2. Radiohead – Kid A
  3. The Horrors – Primary Colours
  4. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica
  5. Florence + The Machine – Lungs
  6. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
  7. Nirvana – In Utero
  8. Coldplay – Parachutes
  9. Jeff Buckley – Grace
  10. The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
  11. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
  12. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
  13. Boygenius – The Record
  14. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
  15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You
  16. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
  17. U2 – Songs of Innocence
  18. Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure
  19. The White Stripes – Elephant
  20. David Bowie – Low
  21. Lorde – Tennis Court
  22. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
  23. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  24. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  25. Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor

