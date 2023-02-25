  • Minha Conta

  • Trânsito

  • Tempo

  • Horóscopo

  • Quadrinhos

  • Loterias

  • Aplicativos

  • Assine

  • Minha Conta

  • Trânsito

  • Tempo

  • Horóscopo

  • Quadrinhos

  • Loterias

  • Aplicativos

  • Assine

    • Opinião

    Política

    Economia & Negócios

    Brasil

    Internacional

    Esportes

    Cultura

    Últimas

    Acervo

    PME

    Jornal do Carro

    Paladar

    Link

    E+

    Viagem

    Classificados

    Radio Eldorado

    Aliás

    Educação

    Ciência

    Sustentabilidade

    Saúde

    São Paulo

    Tudo Sobre

    Ao Vivo

    Blogs

    Colunas

    TV Estadão

    Aplicativos

    Infográficos

    Fotos

    Você no Estadão

    Estadão Dados

    Horóscopo

    Loterias

    Tempo

    Trânsito

    Newsletter

    Quadrinhos

    Sudoku

    Cruzadas

    Moving

    Estradão

    Broadcast Político

    Estadão Blue Studio

    'Sur L'Adamant' ganha o Urso de Ouro

    Blog

    image

    Blog

    P de PopDe antena ligada nas HQs, cinema-pipoca, RPG e afinsVeja mais sobre quem faz
    Por Rodrigo Fonseca

    LISTA DE PRÊMIOS URSO DE OURO: "Sur L'Adamant", de Nicolas Philibert GRANDE PRÊMIO DO JÚRI: "Afire", de Christan Petzold PRÊMIO DO JÚRI: "Mal Viver", de João Canijo" MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO: "El Eco", de Tatiana Huezo, com menção honrosa para "Orlando, Ma Biographie Politique", de Paul B. Preciado MELHOR DIREÇÃO: Philippe Garrel, por "Le Grand Chariot" MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO EM PAPEL PRINCIPAL: Sofia Otero, por "20.000 Espécies de Abelhas" MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO EM PAPEL COADJUVANTE: Thea Ehre, por "Till The End Of The Night" MELHOR ROTEIRO: Angela Schanelec, por "Music" MELHOR CONTRIBUIÇÃO ARTÍSTICA: Hélène Louvart, pela fotografia de "Disco Boy" MELHOR FILME DA MOSTRA ENCONTROS: "Here", de Bas Devos; seguido por um duplo Prêmio Especial do júri para "Samsara", de Luis Patiño, e "Orlando, Ma Biographie Politique", de Paul B. Preciado, e uma láurea de direção para Tatiana Huezo (por "El Eco") MELHOR FILME DE ESTREIA: "Adentro Mío Estoy Bailando", de Paloma Schachmann e Leandro Koch, com uma menção honrosa para "The Bride", de Myriam U. Birara MELHOR CURTA: "Les Chenilles", de Michelle e Noel Keserwany PRÊMIO ESPECIAL DE CURTA: "Dipped in Black", de Matthew Thorne e Derik Lynch, com menção honrosa para "It's a Date", de Nadia Parfan PRÊMIO DA CRÍTICA: "The Survival of Kindness", de Rolf de Reer PRÊMIO DO JÚRI ECUMÊNICO: "Totém", de Lila Avilés TEDDY: "All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White", de Babatunde Apalowo (ficção) e "Orlando, Ma Biographie Politique", de Paul Preciado (documentário)

    Comentários

    Os comentários são exclusivos para assinantes do Estadão.

    Já sou Assinante