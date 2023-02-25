'Sur L'Adamant' ganha o Urso de Ouro

LISTA DE PRÊMIOS URSO DE OURO: "Sur L'Adamant", de Nicolas Philibert GRANDE PRÊMIO DO JÚRI: "Afire", de Christan Petzold PRÊMIO DO JÚRI: "Mal Viver", de João Canijo" MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO: "El Eco", de Tatiana Huezo, com menção honrosa para "Orlando, Ma Biographie Politique", de Paul B. Preciado MELHOR DIREÇÃO: Philippe Garrel, por "Le Grand Chariot" MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO EM PAPEL PRINCIPAL: Sofia Otero, por "20.000 Espécies de Abelhas" MELHOR INTERPRETAÇÃO EM PAPEL COADJUVANTE: Thea Ehre, por "Till The End Of The Night" MELHOR ROTEIRO: Angela Schanelec, por "Music" MELHOR CONTRIBUIÇÃO ARTÍSTICA: Hélène Louvart, pela fotografia de "Disco Boy" MELHOR FILME DA MOSTRA ENCONTROS: "Here", de Bas Devos; seguido por um duplo Prêmio Especial do júri para "Samsara", de Luis Patiño, e "Orlando, Ma Biographie Politique", de Paul B. Preciado, e uma láurea de direção para Tatiana Huezo (por "El Eco") MELHOR FILME DE ESTREIA: "Adentro Mío Estoy Bailando", de Paloma Schachmann e Leandro Koch, com uma menção honrosa para "The Bride", de Myriam U. Birara MELHOR CURTA: "Les Chenilles", de Michelle e Noel Keserwany PRÊMIO ESPECIAL DE CURTA: "Dipped in Black", de Matthew Thorne e Derik Lynch, com menção honrosa para "It's a Date", de Nadia Parfan PRÊMIO DA CRÍTICA: "The Survival of Kindness", de Rolf de Reer PRÊMIO DO JÚRI ECUMÊNICO: "Totém", de Lila Avilés TEDDY: "All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White", de Babatunde Apalowo (ficção) e "Orlando, Ma Biographie Politique", de Paul Preciado (documentário)