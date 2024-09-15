Jessica Gunning, intérprete de Martha em Bebê Rena, levou o Emmy de melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para televisão Foto: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

O prêmio Emmy divulga sua lista de vencedores de 2024 na noite deste domingo, 15, em cerimônia realizada Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. É possível assistir ao vivo ao evento pelo streaming Max ou pelo canal de TV por assinatura TNT.

A cerimônia foi apresentada por Dan e Eugene Levy, pai e filho, e colegas de elenco da série de comédia Schitt’s Creek, e já começou aclamando o recorde atingido por Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão no final de semana anterior, no Creative Arts Emmy. O Urso, recordista nas categorias de comédia, também teve seu momento na introdução da dupla de apresentadores - e levou as primeiras estatuetas da noite: Jeremy Allen White, protagonista da produção, Ebon Moss-Barach e Liza Colón-Zayas, coadjuvantes, contribuíram para a dominação da série nas categorias de atuação em comédia. Jean Smart, de Hacks, foi quem quebrou o padrão, levando por melhor atriz nas categorias do gênero.

Vencedores e indicados ao prêmio Emmy em 2024

Confira abaixo a lista completa com os vencedores em negrito (atualização ao vivo conforme os anúncios do Emmy Awards):

Melhor série de drama

O Problema dos 3 Corpos

Fallout

Sr. & Sra. Smith

Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Slow Horses

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada

Maya Erskine - Sr. & Sra. Smith

Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série de drama

Idris Elba - Hijack

Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith

Walton Goggins - Fallout

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Dominic West - The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Christine Baranski - A Idade Dourada

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (vencedora)

Greta Lee - The Morning Show

Lesley Manville - The Crown

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show

Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Publicidade

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (vencedor)

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Jon Hamm - The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - Fallout

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Will Smith - Slow Horses

Melhor direção em série de drama

Stephen Daldry - The Crown

Mimi Leder - The Morning Show

Hiro Murai - Sr. & Sra. Smith

Frederick E. O. Toye - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

O Urso

Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

PUBLICIDADE Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - O Urso

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph - Loot

Jean Smart - Hacks (vencedora)

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale Melhor ator em série de comédia Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David – Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – O Urso (vencedor)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia Carol Brunett - Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso (vencedora)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia Lionel Boyce - O Urso

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bacharach - O Urso (vencedor)

Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live Melhor roteiro em série de comédia Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - O Urso

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - Hacks (vencedores)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - What We Do in the Shadows Melhor direção em série de comédia Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer - O Urso

Ramy Youssef - O Urso

Guy Richie - Magnatas do Crime

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show Melhor minissérie ou antologia Bebê Rena

Fargo

Uma Questão de Química

Ripley

True Detective: Terra Noturna Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química

Juno Temple - Fargo

Sofia Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem

Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott - Ripley Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Lily Gladstone - Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk

Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena (vencedora)

Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química

Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau - Bebê Rena

Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV Jonathan Bailey - Companheiros de Viagem

Robert Downey Jr. - O Simpatizante

Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena

John Hawkes - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Lamorne Morris - Fargo

Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química

Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena

Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror

Noah Hawley - Fargo

Ron Nyswaner - Companheiros de Viagem

Steven Zaillian - Ripley

Issa López - True Detective: Terra Noturna Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV Weronika Tofilska - Bebê Rena

Noah Hawley - Fargo

Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Millicent Shelton - Uma Questão de Química

Steven Zaillian - Ripley (vencedor)

Issa López - True Detective: Terra Noturna Melhor Talk-Show The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Melhor reality de competição The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors (vencedora)

The Voice Programa de talk show The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Série de variedades roteirizada Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (vencedor)

Saturday Night Live Onde assistir ao Emmy 2024 A transmissão do Emmy Awards em 2024 é feita no Brasil pelo serviço de streaming Max e pelo canal de TV paga TNT, a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília).