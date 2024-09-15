Assine
Notícia

Emmy Awards: acompanhe a lista de vencedores do prêmio em 2024

‘O Urso’ e ‘Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão’ são os mais indicados da noite

Por Julia Sabbaga
Jessica Gunning, intérprete de Martha em Bebê Rena, levou o Emmy de melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para televisão Foto: Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

O prêmio Emmy divulga sua lista de vencedores de 2024 na noite deste domingo, 15, em cerimônia realizada Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. É possível assistir ao vivo ao evento pelo streaming Max ou pelo canal de TV por assinatura TNT.

A cerimônia foi apresentada por Dan e Eugene Levy, pai e filho, e colegas de elenco da série de comédia Schitt’s Creek, e já começou aclamando o recorde atingido por Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão no final de semana anterior, no Creative Arts Emmy. O Urso, recordista nas categorias de comédia, também teve seu momento na introdução da dupla de apresentadores - e levou as primeiras estatuetas da noite: Jeremy Allen White, protagonista da produção, Ebon Moss-Barach e Liza Colón-Zayas, coadjuvantes, contribuíram para a dominação da série nas categorias de atuação em comédia. Jean Smart, de Hacks, foi quem quebrou o padrão, levando por melhor atriz nas categorias do gênero.

Vencedores e indicados ao prêmio Emmy em 2024

Confira abaixo a lista completa com os vencedores em negrito (atualização ao vivo conforme os anúncios do Emmy Awards):

Melhor série de drama

  • O Problema dos 3 Corpos
  • Fallout
  • Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Slow Horses
  • The Crown
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada
  • Maya Erskine - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Idris Elba - Hijack
  • Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Walton Goggins - Fallout
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Dominic West - The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Christine Baranski - A Idade Dourada
  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (vencedora)
  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville - The Crown
  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (vencedor)
  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - The Crown
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - Fallout
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Will Smith - Slow Horses

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Stephen Daldry - The Crown
  • Mimi Leder - The Morning Show
  • Hiro Murai - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Frederick E. O. Toye - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • O Urso
  • Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - O Urso
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph - Loot
  • Jean Smart - Hacks (vencedora)
  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows
  • Larry David – Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White –  O Urso (vencedor)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Brunett - Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso (vencedora)
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce - O Urso
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bacharach - O Urso (vencedor)
  • Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - O Urso
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - Girls5eva
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - Hacks (vencedores)
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor direção em série de comédia

  • Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer - O Urso
  • Ramy Youssef - O Urso
  • Guy Richie - Magnatas do Crime
  • Lucia Aniello - Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

  • Bebê Rena
  • Fargo
  • Uma Questão de Química
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna
  • Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara - Griselda
  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia

  • Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone - Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk
  • Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena (vencedora)
  • Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química
  • Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jonathan Bailey - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Robert Downey Jr. - O Simpatizante
  • Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
  • John Hawkes - True Detective: Terra Noturna
  • Lamorne Morris - Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química
  • Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
  • Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror
  • Noah Hawley - Fargo
  • Ron Nyswaner - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Steven Zaillian - Ripley
  • Issa López - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska - Bebê Rena
  • Noah Hawley - Fargo
  • Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Millicent Shelton - Uma Questão de Química
  • Steven Zaillian - Ripley (vencedor)
  • Issa López - True Detective: Terra Noturna

Melhor Talk-Show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors (vencedora)
  • The Voice

Programa de talk show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Série de variedades roteirizada

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (vencedor)
  • Saturday Night Live

Onde assistir ao Emmy 2024

A transmissão do Emmy Awards em 2024 é feita no Brasil pelo serviço de streaming Max e pelo canal de TV paga TNT, a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília).

Entrada da 76.ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards no Peacock Theater em Los Angeles em 15 de setembro de 2024 Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
