O prêmio Emmy divulga sua lista de vencedores de 2024 na noite deste domingo, 15, em cerimônia realizada Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. É possível assistir ao vivo ao evento pelo streaming Max ou pelo canal de TV por assinatura TNT.
A cerimônia foi apresentada por Dan e Eugene Levy, pai e filho, e colegas de elenco da série de comédia Schitt’s Creek, e já começou aclamando o recorde atingido por Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão no final de semana anterior, no Creative Arts Emmy. O Urso, recordista nas categorias de comédia, também teve seu momento na introdução da dupla de apresentadores - e levou as primeiras estatuetas da noite: Jeremy Allen White, protagonista da produção, Ebon Moss-Barach e Liza Colón-Zayas, coadjuvantes, contribuíram para a dominação da série nas categorias de atuação em comédia. Jean Smart, de Hacks, foi quem quebrou o padrão, levando por melhor atriz nas categorias do gênero.
Vencedores e indicados ao prêmio Emmy em 2024
Confira abaixo a lista completa com os vencedores em negrito (atualização ao vivo conforme os anúncios do Emmy Awards):
Melhor série de drama
- O Problema dos 3 Corpos
- Fallout
- Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Xógum - A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada
- Maya Erskine - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Idris Elba - Hijack
- Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Walton Goggins - Fallout
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Dominic West - The Crown
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Christine Baranski - A Idade Dourada
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (vencedora)
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville - The Crown
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (vencedor)
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - Fallout
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Will Smith - Slow Horses
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Stephen Daldry - The Crown
- Mimi Leder - The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Frederick E. O. Toye - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- O Urso
- Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - O Urso
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Jean Smart - Hacks (vencedora)
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David – Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – O Urso (vencedor)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Brunett - Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso (vencedora)
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce - O Urso
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bacharach - O Urso (vencedor)
- Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - O Urso
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - Hacks (vencedores)
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor direção em série de comédia
- Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer - O Urso
- Ramy Youssef - O Urso
- Guy Richie - Magnatas do Crime
- Lucia Aniello - Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show
Melhor minissérie ou antologia
- Bebê Rena
- Fargo
- Uma Questão de Química
- Ripley
- True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Terra Noturna
- Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Sofia Vergara - Griselda
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia
- Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
- Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Lily Gladstone - Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk
- Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena (vencedora)
- Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química
- Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jonathan Bailey - Companheiros de Viagem
- Robert Downey Jr. - O Simpatizante
- Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
- John Hawkes - True Detective: Terra Noturna
- Lamorne Morris - Fargo
- Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química
- Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
- Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror
- Noah Hawley - Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner - Companheiros de Viagem
- Steven Zaillian - Ripley
- Issa López - True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Weronika Tofilska - Bebê Rena
- Noah Hawley - Fargo
- Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Millicent Shelton - Uma Questão de Química
- Steven Zaillian - Ripley (vencedor)
- Issa López - True Detective: Terra Noturna
Melhor Talk-Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality de competição
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors (vencedora)
- The Voice
Programa de talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Série de variedades roteirizada
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (vencedor)
- Saturday Night Live
Onde assistir ao Emmy 2024
A transmissão do Emmy Awards em 2024 é feita no Brasil pelo serviço de streaming Max e pelo canal de TV paga TNT, a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília).