Ex-jogador e pai de Kobe, Joe Bryant morre aos 69 anos

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, talks to his father, Joe, as they watch a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 21, 2009. Joe “Jellybean” Bryant has died, his alma mater announced Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Joe Bryant, who spent eight seasons in the NBA with three different franchises, was 69. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing La Salle coach Fran Dunphy, reported that Joe Bryant recently had a massive stroke. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Foto: Jae C. Hong/AP