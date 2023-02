Jogador de handebol da Turquia é encontrado morto sob escombros ao lado de filho de 5 anos

Kütahya was also one of Türkiye's most prominent beach handball players, being top scorer at the EHF Beach EURO 2021. @Hentbol_Fed joined forces with the Türkiye Disaster & Emergency Management Authority & have opened 2 aid collection points. Read ➡️ https://t.co/evDU0IGAoQ pic.twitter.com/33za8xvlpx