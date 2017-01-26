Lesão na perna preocupa, mas Federer diz que não compromete final em Melbourne

Editor: Paul Grant +1 202 898 8322 Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Mexico president cancels Trump summit as wall taunt deepens spat MEXICO CITY/PHILADELPHIA - Mexico's president scraps planned summit with Donald Trump in face of insistent tweets from U.S. president demanding Mexico pay for border wall, deepening spat that threatens Mexican efforts to salvage trade ties. (USA-TRUMP/MEXICO-MEETING (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Miguel Gutierrez and Steve Holland, 700 words) + See also: - USA-TRUMP/PRISONS-REACTION, moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 340 words UK government takes first step toward triggering Brexit LONDON - Brexit minister David Davis begins process of passing law that enables government to trigger Britain's exit from European Union, saying he expects legislation to pass quickly. (BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50-TIMETABLE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by William James and Estelle Shirbon, 296 words) VW compliance head exits in falling-out over emissions scandal role BERLIN/STUTTGART - Volkswagen's efforts to draw line under its diesel emissions scandal are dealt blow after German carmaker falls out with compliance chief it hires to help, prompting her departure from firm. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/MOVES (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Jan Schwartz and Ilona Wissenbach, 275 words) Facing jihadist attack, Syrian rebels join bigger faction BEIRUT - Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham says six other rebel factions joined its ranks in northwestern Syria to fend off major assault by powerful jihadist group. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REBELS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 338 words) UNITED STATES U.S. new home sales fall; weekly jobless claims rise WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales fall to 10-month low after three straight months of solid gains, but housing market recovery remains intact as tightening labor market boosts wage growth. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 943 words) Trump, Republican lawmakers wrestle over priorities for 'bold' agenda PHILADELPHIA - President Donald Trump pushes Republican lawmakers for swift action on his agenda, including funding U.S.-Mexican border wall, rewriting tax code and repealing Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities. (USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell, 800 words) U.S. Border Patrol Chief Morgan asked to leave the agency -sources WASHINGTON - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan, former longtime FBI agent, leaves agency, two sources familiar with his departure tell Reuters. Morgan tells employees on phone call that he is not resigning but is asked to leave by Trump administration, says Department of Homeland Security official who speaks on condition of anonymity. (USA-TRUMP/BORDER (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Julia Edwards Ainsley, 300 words) AMERICAS Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian police seek arrest of fallen commodities tycoon Eike Batista as part of vast political bribery probe, investigators say, adding that former billionaire appears to have already flown to New York. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/BATISTA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier, 494 words) MIDDLE EAST Unpaid state salaries deepen economic pain in Yemen's war DUBAI - Already suffering grievously under nearly two years of civil war, many thousands of Yemeni state workers now face destitution as their salaries go largely unpaid for months. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SALARIES (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Noah Browning, 736 words) EUROPE Turkey angered as Greece blocks extradition of soldiers over coup attempt ATHENS/ANKARA - Greece's Supreme Court rules against extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after failed coup attempt in Turkey, decision which angers Ankara and further strains relations between two neighbors. (TURKEY-SECURITY/GREECE-MILITARY (UPDATE 2, PIX TV), moved, 403 words) Even with new leader, Germany's SPD will struggle to take power BERLIN - Germany's Social Democrats may look reinvigorated with new leader, Martin Schulz, set to take on conservative Angela Merkel in September's election, but their chances of leading left-wing coalition to oust chancellor remain slim. (GERMANY-ELECTION/LEFT (TV, PIX), moved, by Madeline Chambers, 720 words) AFRICA Gambians celebrate new president's arrival after veteran ruler flees BANJUL - Thousands of people line streets of Gambia's capital, Banjul, to welcome home new President Adama Barrow days after authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh flees into exile under pressure from regional forces. (GAMBIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Lamin Jahateh, 452 words) HEALTH & SCIENCE Proliferation of bird flu outbreaks raises risk of human pandemic LONDON - Global spread of bird flu and number of viral strains currently circulating and causing infections reach unprecedented levels, raising risk of a potential human outbreak, according to disease experts. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/RISKS (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent, 1,113 words) SPORT Bankers, agents, fixers: the middlemen behind China's global soccer splurge SHANGHAI - As Chinese businesses splurge on soccer, growing number of nimble middlemen cut deals and make introductions. Frenzy shows little sign of cooling despite cautious words from Chinese authorities, but there are also risks that little-known buyers won't be able to complete deals or will walk away without paying commissions. (SOCCER-CHINA/MIDDLEMEN (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,153 words) + See also: - SOCCER-CHINA/EUROPE (UPDATE 1, FACTBOX), moved, 903 words