‘Foi a maior honra da minha vida servir como seu Presidente’; leia carta de desistência de Biden

(FILES) US President Joe Biden leave after speaking about Covid-19 vaccinations from the White House campus on April 21, 2021, in Washington, DC. US President Joe Biden announced on July 21, 2024 that he is dropping out of his reelection battle with Donald Trump, in a historic move that plunges the already turbulent 2024 White House race into uncharted territory. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) Foto: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI