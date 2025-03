Como as táticas linha-dura de Trump estão reduzindo a migração

FILE — Migrants from Venezuela, who had their asylum appointments with U.S. officials cancelled hours after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, look out at the closed border with the U.S. from a government-run shelter in Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2025. Building on Biden-era policies, President Trump is strong-arming regional leaders, deploying military force and shredding decades of precedents when it comes to the U.S.-Mexico border. (Paul Ratje/The New York Times) Foto: Paul Ratje/NYT