Líderes democratas na Câmara e no Senado declaram apoio a Kamala Harris

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the top Democrats in Congress, endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president as they speak to reporters at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Foto: J. Scott Applewhite/AP