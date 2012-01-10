A dureza do arco e flecha

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about the South Korean archery team and learning the word demanding.

In the bow and arrow sport, archery, South Korea is the country to beat in next year's Olympic games.

South Korea came top of the medal table in archery in the last Olympics, in Beijing.

This week BBC reporter John Sudworth has been to the South Korean archery training centre.

Listen for how many hours a day the archers train for and listen for the word demanding.

Vídeo-clipe

I don't know if you have ever tried to use a bow and arrow but believe me the amount of tension you need just to tension the bow like that, requires really quite a large amount of physical strength and these guys are here 6 days a week, 6 hours a day, 300 arrows a day. That's enormously physically demanding.

Apresentadora

Listen again for how many hours a day the archers train for and listen for the word demanding.

Vídeo-clipe

Apresentadora

John said the South Korean archers train for 6 hours a day.

these guys are here 6 days a week, 6 hours a day

John said this training is physically demanding.

Legenda na tela

demanding exige

Apresentadora

The training is very physically demanding.

Well we have learnt about the adjective demanding.

Now let's listen to some people in London using this word.

Entrevistas

I think my new job will be very demanding.

I find my football training very physically demanding.

My work is very demanding.

Legenda na tela

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Expressões com "believe"

In the video John said the phrase 'believe me', meaning that he is telling the truth:

"... believe me the amount of tension you need just to tension the bow"

Below are some phrases with the word 'believe':

make believe: imaginary

I'll believe it when I see it: used to say you don't think something will happen

believe it or not: used before telling surprising or unusual information

couldn't believe your eyes: to be very surprised by something

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. The kids didn't understand that the monsters in the film were _______________.

2. He _______________ when he saw Sarah on TV.

3. He said he will book a holiday for us, but _______________.

4. _______________, the tallest building in the world is 828m!

Frases com a palavra "Quite"

In the video John used the word 'quite':

"... requires really quite a large amount of physical strength"

'Quite' means something is less than 'very' but more than 'a little'.

e.g. It is quite hot outside today.

'Quite' goes before a/an:

e.g. I own quite a large house.

'Quite' can also mean completely.

e.g. A: Does Tim live on this street?

B: Yes, I am quite sure.

'Quite' can also be used with 'not' - not quite - to mean not completely.

e.g. A: Have you finished your homework?

B: No, I haven't quite finished it yet. I'm nearly done.

Respostas

Phrases with believe

1. The kids didn't understand that the monsters in the film were make believe.

2. He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw Sarah on TV.

3. He said he will book a holiday for us, but I will believe it when I see it.

