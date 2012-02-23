A folia do carnaval do Rio no desfile da Marquês de Sapucaí

Transcrição

Billed as the biggest street party in the world, Rio de Janeiro's annual carnival has drawn to a colourful conclusion.

The city's best samba schools paraded amid Brazil's carnival festivities.

The venue for this event was the newly-renovated Sambadrome.

Thousands of dancers and musicians showed off their costumes and artistic skills to entertain the crowds that gathered to enjoy the spectacle.

Transcrição em português

Considerada a maior festa de rua do mundo, o carnival do Rio de Janeiro deste ano terminou de modo colorido.

As melhores escolas de samba da cidade desfilaram num dos muitos festejos do carnaval brasileiro.

O local do evento foi o recém-renovado Sambódromo.

Milhares de sambistas e músicos exibiram suas fantasias e habilidades artísticas para entreter a multidão que foi assistir ao espetáculo.

Vocabulário

billed as - regarded as

paraded - to walk as a group as part of a public celebration

festivities - celebrations

renovated - repaired and improved an old building or structure

spectacle - show

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

billed as / paraded / festivities / renovated / spectacle

1. But, apart from concerns over potential increased rent in social housing, she was against the current proposals to move long-term residents into different __________ homes on site.

2. Mr Barros says: 'The Carnival of the samba schools of Rio is a global __________, which sustains the tourism industry.'

3. Not only will there be the usual __________ to mark the start of a new year, but excitement is also growing with the knowledge that the entire Chinese Olympic team will descend on the city in almost exactly six months' time.

4. More than 100,000 people are then expected to take to the streets of the capital on Hogmanay for what is __________ the world's best New Year celebration.

5. On Sunday 16 July around 250 famous cars will __________ through London to mark the return to the city of the British International Motor Show.

Respostas

1. But, apart from concerns over potential increased rent in social housing, she was against the current proposals to move long-term residents into different renovated homes on site.

Source: Heyford Park open days to discuss school and homes plans

http://bbc.in/ypP5Ht

2. Mr Barros says: 'The Carnival of the samba schools of Rio is a global spectacle, which sustains the tourism industry.'

Source: Brazil's illegal numbers game under pressure

http://bbc.in/wAEAvH

3. Not only will there be the usual festivities to mark the start of a new year, but excitement is also growing with the knowledge that the entire Chinese Olympic team will descend on the city in almost exactly six months' time.

Source: Leeds' Chinese new year toast ahead of China Olympic team arrival

http://bbc.in/xgMzd0

4. More than 100,000 people are then expected to take to the streets of the capital on Hogmanay for what is billed as the world's best New Year celebration.

Source: Capital launches New Year party

http://bbc.in/xZnA0y

5. On Sunday 16 July around 250 famous cars will parade through London to mark the return to the city of the British International Motor Show.

Source: Famous cars in £10m London parade

