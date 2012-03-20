Atirador indiano quer repetir em Londres medalha de ouro conquistada em Pequim

Transcrição

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about an air rifle shooter from India and learning the words 'goal' and 'challenge'.

Abhinav Bindra is an air rifle shooter from India.

In 2008 Abhinav won an Olympic gold medal for shooting - which was also India's first individual Olympic gold medal.

Abhinav is aiming to win again in this year's Olympic games.

Let's hear from him.

Listen for the words 'goal' and 'challenge'.

My name is Abhinav Bindra, I come from Chandigarh in India and I'm an air rifle shooter. London 2012 will obviously be my big goal. It's going to be an incredibly challenging task, but it's a challenge and I'm going to try to just enjoy the challenge and try and do the best I can and I think that's all I can do and that's all I can hope for, for myself.

Listen again for the words 'goal' and 'challenge'.

Abhinav said the word 'goal'.

goal

meta

"London 2012 will obviously be my big goal"

Abhinav said the word 'challenge'.

challenge

desafio

"I'm going to try to just enjoy the challenge"

Well we have learnt the words ' goal' and 'challenge'. Now let's hear from some people in London using these words.

Becoming a nurse is my goal.

My goal is to be a professional dancer.

I want to bungee jump, I like a good challenge.

Climbing Mount Everest is a big challenge.

See you next time.

Frases com "try"

In the video Abhinav said he would try and do the best he can:

"I'm going to try to just enjoy the challenge and try and do the best I can".

Below are some phrases with the word 'try':

try your luck: to attempt to do something even though it might not be successful try your hand at: to do something for the first time

if at first you don't succeed, a phrase used to encourage someone who has not try, try again: been successful

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. Even though there were no jobs, I thought I would ____________ and move to the city to find one.

2. A: I can't believe I didn't pass my exam.

B: Well, remember ____________.

3. I think I might ____________ at decorating the kitchen.

Frases com "big"

In the video Abhinav said London 2012 is his big goal:

"London 2012 will obviously be my big goal

Below are some phrases with the word 'big':

a big mouth: a person who cannot keep a secret

big-headed: used to describe someone who thinks they are better and more important than they are

a big shot: a powerful and successful person

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above.

1. I don't like him. He is so ____________.

2. Jim is ____________ in the bank. He has one of the top jobs in the company.

3. Don't tell Gemma anything! She can't keep a secret! She is ____________.

Respostas

Phrases with 'try'

1. Even though there were no jobs, I thought I would try my luck and move to the city to find one.

2. A: I can't believe I didn't pass my exam.

B: Well, remember if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

3. I think I might try my hand at decorating the kitchen.

Phrases with 'big'

1. I don't like him. He is so big-headed.

2. Jim is a big shot in the bank. He has one of the top jobs in the company.

Don't tell Gemma anything! She can't keep a secret! She is a big mouth.