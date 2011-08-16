Atleta da Namíbia se prepara para brilhar em Londres

Transcrição

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

In the last Olympics Jamaica won a lot of the sprint events.

But Merlin Diamond from Namibia wants to change that.

Merlin is hoping to compete in the 100m and 200m sprints, and she usually spends 4 to 5 hours training every day.

Let's hear from Merlin.

Listen out for the word 'concentrate' and the phrase 'get to the top'.

I don't actually have much time for myself, or there is no time for myself. I just have to concentrate on what you want to do. So my thing is to run to get to the top. So that is what I am going to do, practise.

Watch the clip again.

concentrate

concentrate

se concentrar

you have to concentrate on what you want to do

get to the top

get to the top

vencer

...my aim is to run to get to the top

Let's hear from some people in London. Listen to how they use the phrase 'get to the top'.

To get to the top in my career I need to work really hard.

I think you need a lot of luck to get to the top.

I think to get to the top you need to work hard and chase your dreams.

To get to the top in my career I need...

I think you need a lot of luck to get to the top.

I think to get to the top you need to...

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

I'll see you next time.

Expressões temporais

In the video Merlin talked about time:

"I don't have much time for myself, or there is no time for myself."

Below are some expressions using the word 'time'.

take your time: you have a lot of time to do something

from time to time: sometimes

all the time: very often

time flies: time goes past very quickly

Now complete the sentences with the correct expression.

1. I love that restaurant! We go there ______________, at least once a week.

2. I'm not in a hurry. You can ______________.

3. A: I really enjoy going to the beach. Do you go a lot?

B: Not that often, only ______________.

4. I can't believe I am going to be 40 next month! How ______________!

Significados

In the video Merlin used the phrase 'get to the top'.

Below are some more phrases with the word 'top'.

from the top: from the beginning

over the top: more extreme than is needed

blow your top: to get very angry

on top of the world: to be very happy

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase.

1. If the teacher finds out you have not been in class he will _____________.

2. They spent a lot of money on their daughter's wedding. It was completely _____________.

3. Life is going really well at the moment. I feel _____________.

4. Let's practise the song again _____________.

Respostas

Time expressions

1. I love that restaurant! We go there all the time, at least once a week.

2. I'm not in a hurry. You can take your time.

3. A: I really enjoy going to the beach. Do you go a lot?

B: Not that often, only from time to time.

4. I can't believe I am going to be 40 next month! How time flies!

Phrases with 'top'

1. If the teacher finds out you have not been in class he will blow his top.

2. They spent a lot of money on their daughter's wedding. It was completely over the top.

3. Life is going really well at the moment. I feel on top of the world.