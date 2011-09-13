Atleta de Trinidad e Tobago diz que sonho vai além do ouro olímpico

Transcrição

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing from a 400m hurdler.

Jehue Gordon is from Trinidad and Tobago.

He is 19 years-old and is one of his country's biggest hopes for the London 2012 Olympics.

So let's hear from Jehue.

Listen out for what he says he wants to be?

Also listen out for the word 'inspiration'.

Clip Well I want to be the best in the world so, you know, getting that gold medal would be a big, big inspiration for me.

Apresentadora

Watch the clip again.

Clip

Well I want to be the best in the world you know, so getting that gold medal would be a big, big inspiration for me.

Apresentadora

Jehue said he wants to be the best in the world!

Legenda na tela

best in the world melhor do mundo

Apresentadora

I want to be the best in the world.

Jehue said the word inspiration.

Legenda na tela

inspiration

inspiração

Apresentadora

... getting that gold medal would be a big, big inspiration for me

Well Jehue wants to be the best hurdler in the world and winning an Olympic gold medal is his inspiration.

So let's hear from some people in London. Who is their inspiration?

Entrevistas

I'm a photographer and David LaChapelle is my inspiration. My inspiration is my parents.

My inspiration is a former teacher because now I want to be a teacher as well.

Legenda na tela

My inspiration is...

... is my inspiration

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

I'll see you next time.

Expressões com "world"

In the video Jehue said he wants to be the 'best in the world' in hurdling.

"I want to be the best in the world..."

Below are some more expressions with the word 'world'.

get ahead: to become successful

get up to: be involved in something

get back to: to respond to someone

get out of: to try to avoid a responsibility or request

Now complete the sentences with the correct idiom. You may need to change the form of the idiom. 1. You are young, educated and healthy. You are able to do anything you want -________?

2. Sarah is a very good cook. The cake she baked was ________ !

3. You have been working too hard. I think you should take some time off, it would ________ .

4. He didn't listen to a word I said to him! He was completely ________ .

Frases com a palavra "big"

The adjective 'big' is used to say that something that is more than of average size, weight etc.

In the video Jehue used the adjective 'big' to intensify the noun 'inspiration'.

"... getting that gold medal would be a big inspiration for me."

Here are some common examples of nouns that the intensifying adjective 'big' is used with:

a big decision a big mistake

a big disappointment a big surprise

As an intensifying adjective, 'big' is not usually used with uncountable nouns. For example: big water, big air

Now complete the sentences with each phrase from above.

1. I have such __________________ to make about which university to go to.

2. We are planning __________________ birthday party for Anna's 21st!

3. I did not enjoy the film, I thought it would be better. It was __________________.

4. I made __________________ in my exam! I know I am going to fail!

Respostas

Expressões com "world"

1. You are young, educated and healthy. You are able to do anything you want - the world is your oyster.

2. Sarah is a very good cook. The cake she baked was out of this world!

3. You have been working too hard. I think you should take some time off, it would do you the world of good.

4. He didn't listen to a word I said to him! He was completely in a world of his own.

Big

1. I have such a big decision to make about which university to go to.

2. We are planning a big surprise birthday party for Anna's 21st!

3. I did not enjoy the film, I thought it would be better. It was a big disappointment.

