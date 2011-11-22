Atleta quer levar medalha para Namíbia

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we will hear from Namibian sprinter Merlin Diamond and we will be learning the phrase 'so badly'.

Merlin Diamond is a 100 and 200 m sprinter from Namibia and hopes to compete for her country in the London 2012 Olympics.

So how much does Merlin want to be at the Olympics?

Let's hear from her.

Listen for how many times a day Merlin plans on training.

And listen to how she uses the phrase 'so badly'.

Vídeo-clipe

I would do anything to be there, because for now I'll be training at least 3 times per day, you know just to qualify for the Olympics again. I want to get Namibia a medal so badly, you know, put Namibia on the top.

Apresentadora

Apresentadora

Merlin said she plans on training at least three times per day.

I'll be training at least 3 times per day.

Merlin said she wants to get Namibia a medal so badly.

Legendas na tela

so badly

tanto

Apresentadora

I want to get Namibia a medal so badly.

Well we know that Merlin really wants to win a medal for her country but what do some people in London want so badly.

Let's hear from them.

Entrevistas

I want to get a new job so badly.

I want to travel so badly.

I want to graduate from university so badly.

Legendas na tela

I want to get a new job so badly.

I want to travel so badly.

I want to graduate from university so badly.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

"Would"

In the video Merlin said she would do anything to be at the Olympics.

"I would do anything to be there."

We use the word 'would' when we imagine an action or a situation.

e.g. I would love to live in the countryside.

We use 'would' when we imagine things in the present.

e.g. I would call Claire but my phone is broken.

We use 'would have' when we imagine things in the past.

e.g. I would have called Claire but my phone was broken.

'Would' is often used in sentences with 'if'.

e.g. I would visit Thomas if I knew where he lived.

Now complete the sentences with 'would' or 'would have'

1. I ___________ love to go to Australia on holiday, but I don't have enough money.

2. I ___________ bought that car, but it was too expensive.

3. We ___________ go to the park today, but the weather is too wet.

4. I ___________ gone to the cinema, if that new action film was showing.

Expressões com a palavra "Bad"

Below are some idioms using the word 'bad':

a bad egg: a person who behaves in a bad way

go from bad to worse: when a situation gets worse than it already is

take the bad with the good: accept the bad things and the good things without complaining

show someone in a bad light: describe or show someone in a bad way

Now complete the sentences with the correct idiom. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. Nothing is working today. The project has ______________.

2. In life good things happen and bad things happen. You really need to learn to

3. Don't go into business with her. She really is ______________ and you will regret it.

4. David told me about Sam. He told me a lot of horrible things about him. He really ______________.

Respostas

1) Would

1. I would love to go to Australia on holiday, but I don't have enough money.

2. I would have bought that car, but it was too expensive.

3. We would go to the park today, but the weather is too wet.

4. I would have gone to the cinema, if that new action film was showing.

2) 'Bad' idioms

1. Nothing is working today. The project has gone from bad to worse.

2. In life good things happen and bad things happen. You really need to learn to take the bad with the good.

3. Don't go into business with her. She really is a bad egg and you will regret it.

