Australiana nada até 12 mil metros por dia se preparando para Londres 2012

Apresentadora

Today we will be hearing from Australian swimmer, Emily Seebohm, and we will be learning the word 'session' and the phrase 'pretty tough'

So how much training do athletes do?

Do they train every day?

Or just a few times a week?

Well, let's meet Emily Seebohm.

She won a gold medal in the last Olympics in Beijing and wants to win again at the next Olympics in London.

Listen for how many times a week she trains and listen for the phrase 'pretty tough'.

Vídeo-Clipe

I train 9 sessions a week. I do all the mornings apart from Sunday I have off. Basically I do about 6k a session, some days it's 12k a day, some days it's just the 6k a day, so it's pretty tough.

Apresentadora

Let's listen again for how many times a week Emily trains and listen once again for the phrase pretty tough.

Vídeo-Clipe

You know, playing in the Olympics in your backyard is a big deal, so I'm definitely going, it's going to be an emotional time for me.

Apresentadora

Emily said she trains 9 times a week.

I train 9 sessions a week.

Emily used the word session.

Legendas na tela

session

sessão

Apresentadora

Emily said the training is pretty tough.

Legendas na tela

pretty tough

bem difícil

Apresentadora

The training is pretty tough.

Well we have learnt about the word session and the phrase pretty tough.

Now let's listen to some people in London using the phrase pretty tough.

Entrevistas

I find studying for exams pretty tough.

I do 4 gym sessions a week which is pretty tough.

I hate travelling to work in London, it takes a long time. I find it pretty tough.

Legendas na tela

I find studying for exams pretty tough.

I do 4 gym sessions a week which is pretty tough.

I hate travelling to work in London, it takes a long time. I find it pretty tough

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

"Pretty" and "fairly"

In the video we learnt the phrase 'pretty tough' which means very difficult.

"...some days it's just the 6k a day, so its pretty tough."

'Pretty' is an informal word that is mainly used in spoken English.

You can use the words ' pretty' and 'fairly' with adjectives and adverbs.

The word 'fairly' is weaker than the word ' pretty'.

For example if something is ' fairly tough' it is not very tough and it could be tougher.

e.g. The gym class was fairly tough but it could have been a lot tougher.

Now complete the sentences with the word ' pretty' or 'fairly'.

1. I have a ________ difficult class this afternoon. I find it very hard to understand the topic.

2. The film was ________ good, but I expected it to be a lot better.

3. The weather is ________ nice today, but yesterday was much better.

4. The hotel was very good. I was ________ impressed.

"Some" and "any"

So how do we know when to use 'some' and when to use 'any'?

Usually ' some' is used in positive sentences.

e.g. I am going to buy some vegetables.

Usually ' any' is used in negative sentences.

e.g. I am not going to buy any vegetables.

Any' is also used in a lot of questions.

e.g. Is he going to buy any vegetables?

Now complete the sentences with the word 'some' or 'any'.

1. I am not going out this weekend. I haven't got _______ money.

2. Have you got _______ pets?

3. We haven't got _______ milk. I will go out and buy _______.

Respostas

'Pretty' and 'fairly'

1. I have a pretty difficult class this afternoon. I find it very hard to understand the topic.

2. The film was fairly good, but I expected it to be a lot better.

3. The weather is fairly nice today, but yesterday was much better.

4. The hotel was very good. I was pretty impressed.

'Some' and 'any'

1. I am not going out this weekend. I haven't got any money.

2. Have you got any pets?

