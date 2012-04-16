Berlim usará dinheiro público para proteger clubes noturnos

Public funds are to be used to protect Berlin's nightclubs. Some of the venues are being threatened with closure as property prices rise and developers move in.

Reportagem: Steve Evans

Ever since the 20s, Berlin's been famous for its nightclubs - louche and throbbing with music. Today, there's a bigger draw in that they bring money into the city in the form of budget airline revellers who sometimes land, go clubbing until dawn and then head for the airport again.

But some have already closed and more - about 15 on one estimate - are under threat. They were set up in disused buildings like power stations and warehouses in the poorer areas of East Berlin, but now find developers knocking on the doors.

The clubs are big music venues so more closures would remove a vibrant part of Berlin's music scene. Accordingly, the city government has set up a 'Music Board' with a budget of more than a million dollars.

There is a debate within the Berlin government over whether the money should be used to support music very specifically or the club scene in general.

But there is a wider issue: should vibrant, grungy nightclubs be supported by state money - is that not the antithesis of what these alternative establishments are about?

As one club manager put it: "We're an oasis of fringe culture in Berlin, living with the faint hope that we will survive.

"But," she said, "We don't want to be an island in the middle of a gentrified town".

louche (decadente) of relaxed morals, disreputable

draw (atração) attraction

revellers (festeiros, baladeiros) party-goers

vibrant (vibrante) lively

scene (cena) all the things connected to a particular activity

grungy (sujo, caído) run-down, dirty

state (do estado) government

the antithesis of (a antítese de) the very opposite of

fringe culture (cultura alternativa) alternative ideas and art

gentrified (que passaram por processo de transformação para atrair pessoas com maior poder aquisitivo, enobrecidos) turned from a poor area to a rich one, sometimes in a bad way