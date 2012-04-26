Bola de futebol do tsunami atravessa o oceano

Transcript

This is a well-travelled football!

Identified thanks to the names written on it, the ball was set adrift by the tsunami that hit Japan over a year ago. It was washed ashore in Alaska!

Its proud owner is Misaki Murakami: he received this treasured possession from his schoolmates when he got transferred to another school. The teenager became a minor celebrity after it was located.

Transcrição em português

Essa é uma bola viajada!

Identificada graças a nomes inscritos nela, a bola tinha sido levada pelas ondas do tsunami que atingiu o Japão há mais de um ano.

Ela foi parar no Alasca!

O orgulhoso dono é Misaki Murakami: ele ganhou o precioso objeto como presente de amigos quando foi transferido para outra escola. O adolescente se tornou uma celebridade quando a bola foi localizada.

Vocabulary

well-travelled - that had a long journey

set adrift - carried away by the sea with no specific direction

washed ashore - brought to the coast by the sea

possession - someone's belonging

located - found somewhere

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

well-travelled / set adrift / washed ashore / possession / located

1. By the end of the morning, dozens of boxes have ___________, and fishermen run around trying to gather as many as possible.

2. The explorer who ________ the wreck of the Titanic nearly 30 years ago says more needs to be done to protect it from damage.

3. Last month around a thousand Rohingyas were towed out to sea and _______ by the Thai military, said survivors who reached India and Indonesia.

4. Seventy-year-old Mohammed Islamta arranges his few meagre __________ carefully in the dust: a mat, a cooking pot and traditional Tuareg tea-pot and stove, the only things he managed to bring as he fled his home near Menaka in Mali just over a month ago.

5. They are ________ - in reality as well as in cyberspace - and are familiar with different societies and different ways of doing politics.

Respostas

1. By the end of the morning, dozens of boxes have washed ashore, and fishermen run around trying to gather as many as possible.

Source: Ecuador film shows growing reach of drugs trade

http://bbc.in/IHRayd

2. The explorer who located the wreck of the Titanic nearly 30 years ago says more needs to be done to protect it from damage.

Source: Titanic anniversary: Explorer wants more preservation

http://bbc.in/HoOib0

3. Last month around a thousand Rohingyas were towed out to sea and set adrift by the Thai military, said survivors who reached India and Indonesia.

Source: UN awaits Thai reply on migrants

http://bbc.in/K5dC1x

4. Seventy-year-old Mohammed Islamta arranges his few meagre possessions carefully in the dust: a mat, a cooking pot and traditional Tuareg tea-pot and stove, the only things he managed to bring as he fled his home near Menaka in Mali just over a month ago.

Source: Tuareg rebels make troubled return from Libya to Mali

http://bbc.in/yHFmyl

5. They are well-travelled - in reality as well as in cyberspace - and are familiar with different societies and different ways of doing politics.

Source: Italians find voice and punish Silvio Berlusconi

