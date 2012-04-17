Boxeador é esperança de medalha de ouro para Mongólia

BBC Brasil, BBC
17 Abril 2012 | 08h24
Script
Presenter
Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.
Today we're hearing about a boxer from Mongolia and learning the words 'popular' and 'feat'.
Bader Uugan is a boxer from Mongolia.
Since he won a gold medal in the last Olympic games in Beijing, more and more people in Mongolia have started boxing.
BBC reporter Chris Hogg has been to meet Bader Uugan.
Listen for the words 'popular' and 'feat'.
Clip
Wrestling is the sport Mongolia is probably most famous for, but boxing is becoming more and more popular here and that's largely due to the success of this man.
This is Bader Uugan voted the best boxer in the world in 2008. That year he won Olympic gold for Mongolia in Beijing, a feat he plans to repeat in London.
Presenter
Listen again for the words 'popular' and 'feat'.
Clip
Wrestling is the sport Mongolia is probably most famous for, but boxing is becoming more and more popular here and that's largely due to the success of this man.
This is Bader Uugan voted the best boxer in the world in 2008. That year he won Olympic gold for Mongolia in Beijing, a feat he plans to repeat in London.
Presenter
Did you hear the word 'popular'?
On screen
popular
popular
Presenter
... boxing is becoming more and more popular here
Chris said the word 'feat'.
On screen
feat
feito
Presenter
a feat he plans to repeat in London
Well we have heard that boxing is becoming very popular in Mongolia since Bader Uugan's success.
Now, let's hear from some people in London. What do they think is popular in London?
Vox pops
Shopping is very popular in London as there are a lot of shops!
I think that museums are very popular in London because a lot of them are free to enter.
Going to the theatre is very popular in London because there are many famous shows.
On screen
Shopping is very popular in London as there are a lot of shops!
I think that museums are very popular in London because a lot of them are free to enter.
Going to the theatre is very popular in London as there are many famous shows.
Presenter
I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.
See you next time.
Boxing idioms
In the video we heard about Mongolian boxer, Bader Uugan.
Below are some idioms to do with boxing.
take it on the chin: to accept an unpleasant situation or remark without complaining
below the belt: usually used to refer to a remark that is unfair and hurtful
roll with the punches: to deal with a series of difficult events
throw in the towel: to stop doing something because you don't believe you can achieve your goal
Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.
1. I thought the reporter's remarks were unfair and ________________.
2. In life things don't always go the way you want them to go, you have to ________________.
3. My training wasn't going very well and I thought about ________________ but my coach
motivated me to keep going.
4. If you want to be famous, you need to be able to deal with criticism and________________.
Boxing vocabulary
In the video we heard about Mongolian boxer, Bader Uugan.
Below is some boxing vocabulary:
a boxing ring: an area where a boxing match takes place
rounds: periods of time in a boxing match
a weigh-in: a meeting before the boxing match, when boxers are weighed
Now complete the sentences with the correct word/phrase from above.
1. The two boxers met for the first time at the _____________ before the fight.
2. Usually in men's boxing, _____________ last three minutes each.
3. In boxing there are ropes around the outside of the _____________.
Answers
Boxing idioms
1. I thought the reporter's remarks were unfair and below the belt.
2. In life things don't always go the way you want them to go, you have to roll with the
punches.
3. My training wasn't going very well and I thought about throwing in the towel but my coach
motivated me to keep going.
4. If you want to be famous, you need to be able to deal with criticism and take it on the chin.
Boxing vocabulary
1. The two boxers met for the first time at the weigh-in before the fight.
2. Usually in men's boxing, rounds last three minutes each.
3. In boxing there are ropes around the outside of the boxing ring.
