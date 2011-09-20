China tira do ar show de calouros que atraía milhões

The authorities in China have told a TV station to stop broadcasting a popular show called Super Girl. The government often bans programmes it considers to be unsuitable.

Reportagem: Michael Bristow

'Super Girl' is one of the most popular shows on TV. It's a talent contest where women of all ages blast out their favourite tunes.

But regulators have now told the programme maker, Hunan Satellite Television, not to film another series next year. Officially, they say the show's too long: some episodes last three hours.

But many believe the authorities simply don't like the programme's lowbrow tone or the fact that it's extremely popular and so financially successful.

The authorities regularly get themselves worked up about TV shows. They've just taken a channel off air for a whole month for showing a programme that had a negative impact on society, as they put it.

In future, the makers of 'Super Girl' are promising to put on programmes that promote moral ethics.

Information about public safety and housework are two suggested topics. That might please the regulators, but it's unlikely to attract the viewers.

housework (tarefas domésticas como lavar louça e cozinhar) tasks which need to be done in the home, like washing up and cooking