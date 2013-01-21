Ciclista Lance Armstrong admite uso de doping

BBC Brasil, BBC
21 Janeiro 2013 | 12h48
Lance Armstrong, the former cycling champion, has admitted to using drugs to improve his performance for the first time. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on her OWN Network, Armstrong said he had used drugs during all seven of his Tour de France wins, from 1999 to 2005.
Reportagem: Ben Wright
The confession took a long time to come. Despite being stripped of his Tour de France titles last year following a doping investigation, Lance Armstrong always denied cheating.
But he had been lying. The 41-year-old American cyclist told Oprah Winfrey he used performance enhancing drugs in every Tour de France contest he won.
He took banned substances and used blood transfusions to boost his performance. Without them, he said, it wouldn't have been possible to win.
Armstrong said he kept repeating "one big lie" and conceded that his admission would be "too late" for most people. "All the fault and all the blame lies with me," Lance Armstrong said.
But he claimed his actions had not felt like cheating at the time and denied having pressurised other members of his team to dope.
confession admission of guilt
stripped of had taken away
doping using drugs in sport
performance enhancing drugs substances used illegally to improve a sportsperson's ability
blood transfusions adding blood to a person's body
conceded accepted as true
admission acceptance of the truth
blame responsibility for a bad or wrong act
cheating winning by dishonest means
pressurised strongly tried to influence BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.
Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato