Ciclista Lance Armstrong admite uso de doping

Lance Armstrong, the former cycling champion, has admitted to using drugs to improve his performance for the first time. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on her OWN Network, Armstrong said he had used drugs during all seven of his Tour de France wins, from 1999 to 2005.

Reportagem: Ben Wright

The confession took a long time to come. Despite being stripped of his Tour de France titles last year following a doping investigation, Lance Armstrong always denied cheating.

But he had been lying. The 41-year-old American cyclist told Oprah Winfrey he used performance enhancing drugs in every Tour de France contest he won.

He took banned substances and used blood transfusions to boost his performance. Without them, he said, it wouldn't have been possible to win.

Armstrong said he kept repeating "one big lie" and conceded that his admission would be "too late" for most people. "All the fault and all the blame lies with me," Lance Armstrong said.

But he claimed his actions had not felt like cheating at the time and denied having pressurised other members of his team to dope.

confession admission of guilt

stripped of had taken away

doping using drugs in sport

performance enhancing drugs substances used illegally to improve a sportsperson's ability

blood transfusions adding blood to a person's body

conceded accepted as true

admission acceptance of the truth

blame responsibility for a bad or wrong act

cheating winning by dishonest means

pressurised strongly tried to influence BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.