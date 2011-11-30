Conheça a pista onde treina o maior rival de Usain Bolt

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about the two fastest men in the world and learning the words, rivalry, phenomenal and dedicate.

Usain Bolt from Jamaica and Tyson Gay from the USA are the two fastest men in the world.

So is there any rivalry between them?

Legendas na tela

rivalry

rivalidade

Apresentadora

Let's hear a bit more about the sprinters.

Here is BBC reporter Leon Mann.

Listen for the words phenomenal and dedicates.

Vídeo clipe

These are the two fastest men to ever step foot on the planet. Jamaica's Usain Bolt holds the world record over the 100m with a phenomenal time of 9.58 seconds, while Tyson Gay is the fastest American of all time, having completed the same distance in 9.69 seconds.

Here in Clermont, Florida, Gay shows me around the track he dedicates long hours to each day to give himself the best possible chance of dethroning Bolt as the world's fastest human.

Apresentadora

Listen again for the words phenomenal and dedicates.

Vídeo clipe

These are the two fastest men to ever step foot on the planet. Jamaica's Usain Bolt holds the world record over the 100m with a phenomenal time of 9.58 seconds, while Tyson Gay is the fastest American of all time, having completed the same distance in 9.69 seconds.

Here in Clermont, Florida, Gay shows me around the track he dedicates long hours to each day to give himself the best possible chance of dethroning Bolt as the world's fastest human.

Apresentadora

Leon said the word phenomenal.

Legenda na tela

phenomenal

fenomenal

Apresentadora

Usain Bolt holds the world record with a phenomenal time of 9.58 seconds.

Leon said Tyson dedicates long hours to running.

Legenda na tela

dedicate

dedica

Apresentadora

He dedicates long hours each day.

Well we have learnt the words, rivalry, phenomenal and dedicate.

Let's listen to some people in London using the verb dedicate and the noun form of this word dedication.

Entrevistas

I dedicate three hours to studying every day.

You need a lot of dedication to be successful.

I dedicate quite

a lot of my time to raising money for charity.

Legenda na tela

I dedicate three hours to studying every day.

You need a lot of dedication to be successful.

I dedicate quite a lot of my time to raising money for charity.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

"Prefixos"

In the video the reporter used the word 'dethrone' meaning to remove someone from their position of power.

"... to give him the best possible chance of dethroning Bolt"

He used the prefix de- to change the meaning of the word throne.

Prefixes are letters added to the start of a word in order to change the meaning.

Here are some common examples where the prefix gives the word the opposite meaning:

- un

lock unlock

happy unhappy

- dis

appear disappear

agree disagree

- im

patient impatient

possible impossible

Sentenças com a palavra "Tempo"

In the video the phrase 'of all time' was used.

"Tyson Gay is the fastest American of all time"

In this context 'of all time' means Tyson is the fastest American athlete in recorded history.

Here are some more phrases with the word 'time':

for all time: always

in next to no time: very quickly

waste time: to not make good use of your time

no time to lose: you need to do something quickly or in a hurry

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. My parcel arrived _______________. I received it this morning and I only ordered it yesterday afternoon.

2. He said he would love her _______________. It was very romantic.

3. I really have _______________. I have to deliver my report in one hour.

4. Stop _______________ chatting to your friends and listen when you are in class.

Respostas

Time phrases

1. My parcel arrived in next to no time. I received it this morning and I only ordered it yesterday afternoon.

2. He said he would love her for all time. It was very romantic.

3. I really have no time to lose. I have to deliver my report in one hour.

4. Stop wasting time chatting to your friends and listen when you are in class. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.