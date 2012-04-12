Conheça o carro que pode ser dirigido em estradas e ruas e também pilotado no ar

Transcrição

Is it a car? Is it a plane? No, it's a gyrocopter!

This Dutch vehicle can be driven on land or flown in the air. All it needs is a strip of tarmac.

If the idea catches on, it could put an end to traffic jams. Motorists would just unfold the wings and off they go.

Several test flights have been conducted and the company is looking for investors.

Transcrição em português

É um carro? É um avião? Não, é um girocóptero!

Este veículo holandês pode ser guiado na terra ou pilotado no ar. Tudo que precisa é uma faixa de asfalto.

Se a ideia pegar, pode acabar com os engarrafamentos de trânsito. Os motoristas têm que simplesmente desdobrar as asas e decolar.

Foram realizados vários testes em voo e a fabricante está procurando investidores.

Vocabulário

tarmac - black material used to coat roads

catches on - becomes popular and fashionable

unfold - spread till they reach their full size

conducted - performed

investors - people who give money to a project expecting a profit

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

tarmac / catches on / unfold / conducted / investors

1. "When a local gentleman pulled out a tatty bit of paper from the pocket of his wax jacket, I was rather surprised he thought it was something special. When I ________ the paper, I realised that the signatures were written in black ink on the back of the gentleman's birth certificate."

2. As Spain and Italy's finances have looked more precarious, _______ have been worried about whether the eurozone's firewall could cope with more bailouts.

3. There is very little to like about motorway journeys. Endless black ________, blurry white lines and fuzzy green trees.

4. Outside America the trend was beginning to _______ too. Many of the GIs stationed in Europe and Japan during the war were working-class boys from the Western states. While off duty they wore their jeans proudly as a symbol of home.

5. The tests were ________ at the request of the European Union to see whether travel disruption could be alleviated.

Respostas

1. "When a local gentleman pulled out a tatty bit of paper from the pocket of his wax jacket, I was rather surprised he thought it was something special. When I unfolded the paper, I realised that the signatures were written in black ink on the back of the gentleman's birth certificate."

Source: Beatles signatures up for auction

http://bbc.in/HwUVJs

2. As Spain and Italy's finances have looked more precarious, investors have been worried about whether the eurozone's firewall could cope with more bailouts.

Source: Eurozone ministers boost firewall to $1t

http://bbc.in/Hojvuc

3. There is very little to like about motorway journeys. Endless black tarmac, blurry white lines and fuzzy green trees.

Source: The road sign as design classic

http://bbc.in/vmUHj7

4. Outside America the trend was beginning to catch on too. Many of the GIs stationed in Europe and Japan during the war were working-class boys from the Western states. While off duty they wore their jeans proudly as a symbol of home.

Source: How jeans conquered the world

http://bbc.in/A157hZ

5. The tests were conducted at the request of the European Union to see whether travel disruption could be alleviated.

Source: Volcanic ash spreads more travel misery across Europe

Source: Volcanic ash spreads more travel misery across Europe

http://bbc.in/9kzaCq