Conheça o primeiro desenho animado produzido no Afeganistão

Transcrição

The first ever cartoon produced in Afghanistan.

Schoolchildren perform educational songs for the animation in recording sessions after school.

The programmes explore various themes like animal welfare and the importance of personal hygiene.

The series replaces old Russian and Iranian cartoons.

The pioneering project has been a huge success, despite the lack of professional studios.

Transcrição em português

O primeiro desenho animado produzido no Afeganistão.

Crianças estudantes cantam canções educativas para a animação em sessões de gravações após as aulas.

Os programas explora temas variados como bem-estar dos animais e a importância da higiene pessoal.

A série substitui os antigos desenhos animados russos e iranianos.

O projeto pioneiro tem sido um grande sucesso, apesar da falta de estúdios profissionais.

Vocabulário

cartoon - animated television series for children

animation - programme made by a series of drawings or photographs

animal welfare - ensuring animals are well-treated

personal hygiene - keeping oneself clean

pioneering - innovative

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

cartoon / animation / animal welfare / personal hygiene / pioneering

1. A series of short __________ films made by schoolchildren about drink and drug abuse are being screened at four hospitals in south Wales.

2. Dickens's __________ work for the destitute was the action of a man who knew what it was like to be desperate.

3. A Disney __________ featuring what is thought to be the prototype Mickey Mouse character has been sold in the US for $25,000 (£16,000).

4. __________ charities say they are being stretched to the limit with more owners forced to give up pets as they can no longer afford to keep them.

5. "People with the condition should stay at home, ensure that their _____________ is good, particularly hand washing, and avoid contact with others where possible.

Respostas

1. A series of short animated films made by schoolchildren about drink and drug abuse are being screened at four hospitals in south Wales.

Source: Maesteg pupils drink and drug films shown in hospitals

http://bbc.in/AEhRbg

2. Dickens's pioneering work for the destitute was the action of a man who knew what it was like to be desperate.

Source: What the Dickens is the author worth?

http://bbc.in/xskYYJ

3. A Disney cartoon featuring what is thought to be the prototype Mickey Mouse character has been sold in the US for $25,000 (£16,000).

Source: Herefordshire firm's lost Mickey Mouse prototype film auctioned

http://bbc.in/zKoo6f

4. Animal welfare charities say they are being stretched to the limit with more owners forced to give up pets as they can no longer afford to keep them.

Source: Downturn stretches animal rescue centres in Wales

http://bbc.in/szI32j

5. "People with the condition should stay at home, ensure that their personal hygiene is good, particularly hand washing, and avoid contact with others where possible."

Source: Norovirus leads to ward closure at Yeovil hospital

http://bbc.in/ymOLhO BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.