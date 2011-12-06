Conheça o remador iraquiano que quer representar seu país em Londres

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a rower from Iraq and learning the words, determined and merit.

Rower Haider Rashid is from Iraq and is aiming to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics.

At the last Olympics in Beijing, Haider was a given a wild card entry.

Legenda na tela

wild card

uma permissão especial para participação

Apresentadora

But this time Haider wants to make it to the Olympics on his own abilities.

Let's hear a bit more about Haider.

Listen for the words determined and merit.

Vídeo-clipe

This is Haider Rashid, the single Iraqi rowing athlete in his home city of Baghdad, one of the most violent in the world. Haider was given a wild card entry to the Olympics in Beijing but he's determined to make it to London on his own merit.

If we work right and do it the right way, I think it is possible to qualify, so I will do my best to qualify because I need to.

Apresentadora

Listen again for the words determined and merit

Vídeo-clipe

Apresentadora

determined

Legenda na tela

determined

determinado

Apresentadora

Haider is determined to go to the Olympics.

merit

Legenda na tela

merit

mérito

Apresentadora

He's determined to make it to London on his own merit.

Well we have learnt the words determined and merit.

Let's listen to some people in London using the adjective determined and the noun determination.

Entrevistas

I need a lot of determination to succeed in my job.

I am determined to do well in my work.

I am determined to have a career in music.

It takes a lot of determination to do well at university.

Legenda na tela

I am determined to do well in my work.

I am determined to have a career in music.

It takes a lot of determination to do well at university.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Frases com "best"

In the video Haider used the phrase 'do my best' meaning to perform the best he can.

"I will do my best to qualify."

Below are some more phrases with the word 'best':

make the best of: make a bad situation as enjoyable as possible

the best part of: most of

hope for the best: to hope that something will happen the way you want it, even if it doesn't seem probable

best of luck: used to wish someone luck/success before attempting something difficult

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. _____________ for your exam! I hope you will do well.

2. I don't know if I will get this new job, but I am going to _____________.

3. The weather was awful on Saturday, but I _____________ it and cleaned and tidied the house. I have been planning on doing that for a long time.

4. I spent _____________the day painting that room. It took ages!

Frases com a palavra "Wild"

In the video we heard that Haider was given a wild card in the last Olympics. This means he was given special permission to compete even though he didn't qualify.

"Haider was given a wild card entry to the Olympics in Beijing"

The word 'wild' has many different meanings.

Using 'wild' as an adjective - the meaning changes depending on what noun it is used with e.g.

a wild animal/plant: an animal/plant that lives in its natural environment

wild weather: rough and stormy weather

a wild guess: a guess that is not based on facts or knowledge

a wild party: a party that is not controlled and is extreme

'Wild' can also be used as a noun:

in the wild: an area that is natural and undisturbed by human activity

Now complete the sentences with one of the following phrases - wild animals, a wild guess, in the wild, a wild party

1. Foxes, lions and bears are _____________.

2. It is just _____________, but I think that the restaurant is around the corner.

3. There are not many tigers left _____________.

4. Paul organised _____________ on Friday night!

Respostas

Phrases with 'best'

1. Best of luck for your exam! I hope you will do well.

2. I don't know if I will get this new job, but I am going to hope for the best.

3. The weather was awful on Saturday, but I made the best of it and cleaned and tidied the house. I have been planning on doing that for a long time.

4. I spent the best part of the day painting that room. It took ages!

Wild

1. Foxes, lions and bears are wild animals.

2. It is just a wild guess, but I think that the restaurant is around the corner.

3. There are not many tigers left in the wild.

