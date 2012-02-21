Conheça o treinamento do cavaleiro alemão medalha de ouro em Pequim

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a horse rider from Germany and learning the word 'entirely'.

Some athletes not only have to train for their sport but also have to go to work.

German horse rider Hinrich Romeike works 5 days a week as a dentist and trains in his free time.

Let's hear from him.

Listen for how many medals Hinrich won at the last Olympics in Beijing and listen for the word 'entirely'.

Vídeo-clipe

Together with my horse Marius I won a double gold at the Beijing Olympics in Hong Kong in 3-day eventing. A typical day is very busy, yes. It's my proper job, my dentistry. I normally train when I come home at lunchtime and I can train when I come home in the evening. For me I do horse riding because I like it. I do it entirely because I love it.

Apresentadora

Apresentadora

So did you hear how many medals Hinrich won at the last Olympics in Beijing?

Yes it was two medals.

Hinrich said he won a double gold.

"I won a double gold at the Beijing Olympics"

Hinrich used the word entirely.

Legenda na tela

entirely

do começo ao fim

Apresentadora

So Hinrich's only reason for horse riding is because he loves it.

"I do it entirely because I love it."

Well we have learnt the word entirely, now let's hear from some people in London. Listen to how they use this word.

Entrevistas

I play rugby because I like it. I do it entirely for the love of the game.

I entirely agree that Britain's weather is not as good as Spain's!

It was entirely my fault that I failed my exams. I didn't study hard enough.

Legenda na tela

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Conjunções

In the video we heard the word 'because':

"For me I do horse riding because I like it."

Words like 'because', 'and', 'but', 'or', 'so' are conjunctions.

Conjunctions are words that join two sentences together.

E.g. I am going to Londonon Wednesday and I hope it doesn't rain.

E.g. I like the sunshine, but I don't like the rain.

E.g. Do you like the sunshine or do you like the rain?

'Because' is used to explain the reason for something happening.

E.g. I had to go inside because it was raining.

'So' is used to mean the result of something.

E.g. I hate the rain so I went inside.

Now use 'and', 'because' or 'so' in the sentences below.

1. I have brown hair __________ I have blue eyes.

2. I was very tired yesterday __________ I went to bed early.

3. My friend wants to learn how to paint __________ she has started going to an art class.

4. My sister called me __________ her car broke down.

Palavras que representam números

In the video we heard the word 'double':

"Together with my horse Marius I won a double gold at the Beijing Olympics..."

'Double' represents two of something.

Complete the exercise below by guessing the number each word represents. Choose from one of the numbers in the brackets (1, 4, 3, 3, 2).

single: _________

triple: _________

treble: _________

twice: _________

quadruple: _________

Respostas

Conjunctions

1. I have brown hair and I have blue eyes.

2. I was very tired yesterday so I went to bed early.

3. My friend wants to learn how to paint so she has started going to an art class.

4. My sister called me because her car broke down.

Words that represent numbers

single: 1

triple: 3

treble: 3

twice: 2

