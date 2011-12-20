Correr para fugir da pobreza

Transcrição

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about two long distance runners from Kenya and we will be learning the word aspiration.

School is where a lot of athletes first start their sport and today two of Kenya's top athletes are returning to their school.

Brother and sister Moses and Linet Masai have both won medals at the World Championships in the 10,000m and they are hoping to win more medals at next year's Olympics.

So let's meet the pupils at Moses' and Linet's school. What do they think of the athletes?

Listen for what the pupils' dreams are and listen for the word aspirations.

Vídeo-clipe

In a region where running is seen as a way out of poverty the pupils' aspirations come as no surprise. I am running 800m and 1500m. My dream - I want to be like Moses Masai. My dream is to be like Linet Masai. But for now they continue to live out their dreams through Linet and Moses.

Listen again for what the pupils' dreams are and listen for the word aspirations.

Vídeo-clipe

Apresentadora

The pupils said their dream was to be like Moses Masai and Linet Masai.

My dream - I want to be like Moses Masai.

My dream is to be like Linet Masai.

We heard the word aspirations.

Legenda na tela

an aspiration

uma aspiração

Apresentadora

The pupils' aspirations come as no surprise.

Well we have learnt the word aspiration.

Let's listen to some people in London using this word.

Entrevistas

My aspiration is to raise my son to be a nice person.

My aspiration is to have a big and loving family.

My aspiration is to travel the world.

Legenda na tela

My aspiration is to raise my son to be a nice person.

My aspiration is to have a big and loving family.

My aspiration is to travel the world.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Frases com "Aspiration / aspire to"

In the video we learnt the word 'aspiration'.

"My aspiration is to travel the world."

Aspiration is a noun. It means something that you hope to achieve.

e.g. My aspiration is to be the best swimmer in the world.

Aspire is the verb form of this word. It means to aim to achieve something. The verb aspire is followed by 'to' - 'aspire to'.

e.g. I aspire to become a famous actress.

Now complete the sentences with aspiration, aspirations or aspire to.

1. My _____________ is to own a house in the city.

2. I _____________ become a doctor.

3. I have many _____________ that I want to achieve.

4. We all _____________ live happy lives.

Expressões idiomáticas com "live"

In the video we heard the phrasal verb 'live out' which means to do something which you have previously imagined.

"But for now they continue to live out their dreams through Linet and Moses."

Here are some more phrasal verbs with the word 'live':

live up to: be as good as people expected you to be

live with it: accept a difficult situation or experience

live for something: you devote a large part of your life to something

live something down: get others to forget something embarrassing that happened to you (usually used in a negative way)

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrasal verb. The form may need to be changed.

1. She really _____________ people's expectations. Her singing did not disappoint anyone.

2. I can't believe I fell in front of everyone. I am never going to _____________!

3. I can't change what has happened so I am going to have to learn to _____________.

4. I _____________ football. I play it every weekend and watch all of my team's matches.

Respostas

1) Aspiration/ to aspire

1. My aspiration is to own a house in the city.

2. I aspire to become a doctor.

3. I have many aspirations that I want to achieve.

4. We all aspire to live happy lives.

2) 'Live' phrasal verbs

1. She really lived up to people's expectations. Her singing did not disappoint anyone.

2. I can't believe I fell in front of everyone. I am never going to live this down!

3. I can't change what has happened so I am going to have to learn to live with it.

