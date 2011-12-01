Crise econômica leva japoneses de volta ao campo

Transcrição

The neon lights of Tokyo.

For decades, rapidly growing Asian economies have encouraged young workers to leave the fields and flock to the cities.But now many young Japanese are bucking the trend, abandoning the office and heading back to the fields.Economic stagnation means millions can't find a permanent job.New recruits are being welcomed by Japanese farmers, whose average age is more than 65.Transcrição em português

Durante décadas, o rápido crescimento econômico dos países asiáticos estimulou um grande número jovens trabalhadores a migrar do campo para as cidades.

Mas agora, muitos jovens japoneses estão revertendo a tendência, abandonando os escritórios e indo de volta para o campo.

Com a estagnação econômica milhões não conseguem encontrar um emprego pemanente.

Os novos recrutas estão sendo bem recebidos pelos fazendeiros japoneses, cuja média de idade é superior a 65 anos. Vocabulário

encouraged - made happen with incentives

flock to - go in large numbers tobucking the trend - behaving the opposite way to the normheading back - returningstagnation - no growthExercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.encouraged / flock to / bucking the trend / heading back / stagnation1. There is little public appetite across the world for building new nuclear reactors, a poll for the BBC indicates. In countries with nuclear programmes, people are significantly more opposed than they were in 2005, with only the UK and US ____________________.2. As life begins to return to normal in Libya, the first batch of Bangladeshi migrant workers are _______________ to work in the country.3. A campaign is under way to __________ people to cut down on wasting water.4. Because if everyone - governments, households and companies - simultaneously tries to save more, that effort will be self-defeating. The result will be economic ____________, or something rather worse.5. As night fell in Cairo, thousands more ____________ the symbolic square - the focal point of the protests which overthrew President Hosni Mubarak in February.Respostas

1. There is little public appetite across the world for building new nuclear reactors, a poll for the BBC indicates. In countries with nuclear programmes, people are significantly more opposed than they were in 2005, with only the UK and US bucking the trend.