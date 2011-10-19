Crocodilo tem funeral luxuoso na Costa Rica

Transcrição

A lavish funeral for a famous Costa Rican crocodile.

People have lined the streets of Siquirres to bid farewell to Pocho, who was 60 years old. For the past eight years he's been drawing tourists to the town to see him and his owner perform hair-raising tricks.Now the four-and-a-half metre long reptile is to be embalmed and put in a museum.

Um luxuoso funeral para um famoso crocodilo costa-riquenho.

As pessoas sairam às ruas de Siquirres para dar adeus a Pocho, que tinha 60 anos de idade. Nos últimos oito anos ele atraiu turistas para a pequena cidade para assistir aos truques de arrepiar os cabelos feitos por ele e seu dono.Agora, o réptil de quatro metros e meio de comprimento será embalsamado e colocado em um museu.Vocabulário

lavish - something that is impressive and possibly expensive

to bid farewell to - to say goodbye to drawing - attracting or encouraging visitors tohair-raising - exciting and thrilling and sometimes terrifying (which could possibly make the hairs on your body stand up)embalmed - treated with chemicals to prevent something from decayingExercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.lavish/to bid farewell to/draw/hair-raising/embalmed1. The monastery, which was built in 1936, is young by Romanian standards. It was closed throughout the communist period, when it functioned as the offices of the local agricultural co-operative. But the ancient crosses which _________ the crowds in September and which led to the establishment of the monastery in the first place, were carefully preserved. 2. Numerous _______ receptions and parties are integral to the run-up to the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place on 26 February, with film companies devoting substantial budgets to courting voters.3. Wedding formalities began after the king and his father, former monarch Jigme Singye Wangchuk, entered a sacred chamber of the monastery, which holds the __________ body of the country's 17th Century founder. 4. Hundreds of people have visited Wellington Zoo ___________________ an emperor penguin who washed up on a New Zealand beach in June.5. The winchman did a wonderful job and the whole helicopter crew. You see all the TV documentaries about the air-sea rescue teams and it all looks ______________. Until it happens to you, you don't appreciate the skill and bravery they show," the judge said.Respostas

1. The monastery, which was built in 1936, is young by Romanian standards. It was closed throughout the communist period, when it functioned as the offices of the local agricultural co-operative. But the ancient crosses which draw the crowds in September and which led to the establishment of the monastery in the first place, were carefully preserved.