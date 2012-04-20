Cubanos celebram motos clássicas em convenção

Transcrição

The roar of vintage motorcycles in Cuba...

The town of Varadero has hosted the country's first ever Harley-Davidson convention.

The American brand was favoured by the authorities before the 1959 Revolution. Almost all of the country's remaining models date from that time.

But because of the US trade embargo, Cuban bikers have had to pull out all the stops to keep their machines running.

Transcrição em português

O rugido das motocicletas clássicas em Cuba...

A cidade de Varadero sediou a primeira convenção de Harley-Davidson do país.

A marca americana era bastante apreciada pelas autoridades antes da Revolução de 1959. Quase todos os modelos remanescentes no país são daquela época.

Mas por causa do embargo dos Estados Unidos, motoqueiros cubanos tiveram que se virar para manter suas máquinas funcionando.

Vocabulário

vintage - made in a particular period in the past

convention - organised meeting of people with the same interests

favoured - preferred

remaining - left, still in existence

to pull out all the stops - to make every effort

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

vintage / convention / favoured / remaining / to pull out all the stops

1. The UK government has said the majority of responses to its consultation on Scottish independence ___________ a referendum sooner rather than later.

2. A ________ car involved in the Le Mans disaster of 1955 has sold for a world record £843,000 in Weybridge. The Austin-Healey 100 special test car competed in the race in which 83 spectators were killed and many more injured.

3. Mr Romney's campaign is ___________________ in the mid-western state of Illinois after he lost the Mississippi and Alabama primaries to Mr Santorum last week. A candidate needs to accumulate 1,144 delegates to the Republican National Convention in August in order to secure the nomination.

4. The workers were abducted on Monday morning in the Apurimac and Ene valleys, the last _____________ stronghold of the Shining Path rebels.

5. International Beatles Week will run in the city from 22-28 August and will feature the world's biggest Beatles ______________.

Respostas

Answers:

1. The UK government has said the majority of responses to its consultation on Scottish independence favoured a referendum sooner rather than later.

Source: Scottish independence: UK consultation backs early vote

http://bbc.in/H6AhMA

2. A vintage car involved in the Le Mans disaster of 1955 has sold for a world record £843,000 in Weybridge. The Austin-Healey 100 special test car competed in the race in which 83 spectators were killed and many more injured.

Source: Le Mans car fetches record £843,000 at Weybridge auction

http://bbc.in/Jqx08O

3. Mr Romney's campaign is pulling out all the stops in the mid-western state of Illinois after he lost the Mississippi and Alabama primaries to Mr Santorum last week. A candidate needs to accumulate 1,144 delegates to the Republican National Convention in August in order to secure the nomination.

Source: Romney eyes Illinois primary after Puerto Rico win

http://bbc.in/zmzgV5

4. The workers were abducted on Monday morning in the Apurimac and Ene valleys, the last remaining stronghold of the Shining Path rebels.

Source: Peru troops free Shining Path hostages

http://bbc.in/HGqPSZ

5. International Beatles Week will run in the city from 22-28 August and will feature the world's biggest Beatles convention.

Source: Liverpool's Beatle anniversary plans

