Descoberto cemitério arqueológico de baleias no Chile

Transcrição

The fossilised bones of whales unearthed in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

Palaeontologists have dug up a massive grave containing the seven million year-old creatures.Fossils from fifteen animals have so far been excavated, some of them complete skeletons. The hoard also includes the remains of sharks, dolphins and seals.The discovery is believed to have global importance and is crucial for research.Transcrição em português

Os ossos fossilizados de baleias descobertos no deserto de Atacama, no Chile.

Paleontólogos cavaram um enorme "cemitério" que continha as criaturas de sete milhões de anos.

Até agora, foram escavados fósseis de quinze animais, alguns deles com o esqueleto completo. O tesouro inclui também os restos de tubarões, golfinhos e focas.

Acredita-se que a descoberta tem importância global e é crucial para a pesquisa.

Vocabulário

fossilised - the remains of animals or plants that have become hard and turned in to rock

palaeontologists - people who study fossilsexcavated - to have dug up something that has been buried for a very long timehoard - a collection of food, money, or in this case valuable and rare fossilscrucial - something that is extremely important because it will affect other thingsExercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.fossilised/palaeontologists/excavated/hoard/crucial1. A team of archaeologists has started one of the largest investigations ever mounted on the WWI battlefields. They have been given permission to _________ a large section of trenches and tunnels close to the huge Lochnagar Crater.2. Being so slight and spindly, it is not really surprising that ancient harvestmen have a relatively poor record. Only around 33 _____________ species have been discovered so far, and for some of those the quality of preservation is not brilliant.3. A metal detector enthusiast has found a major ___________ of Viking silver in a field on the Cumbria-Lancashire border.4. For 150 years, a species called Archaeopteryx has been regarded as the first true bird, representing a major evolutionary step away from dinosaurs. But the new fossil suggests this creature was just another feathery dinosaur and not the significant link that __________________ had believed.5. The prime minister believes stability and an end to the debt crisis is ___________ for any chance of a recovery in the UK economy.Respostas

1. A team of archaeologists has started one of the largest investigations ever mounted on the WWI battlefields. They have been given permission to excavate a large section of trenches and tunnels close to the huge Lochnagar Crater.