Doador deixa US$130 mil em banheiro público para vítimas de tsunami no Japão

A mysterious donor has left more than US$130,000 in a toilet in a Japanese city hall. Written instructions said the money should be used to help victims of March's earthquake and tsunami.

Reportagem: Roland Buerk

The money was found in a plastic shopping bag, in a public toilet of the City Hall in Sakado, part of the commuter sprawl that surrounds Tokyo.

There was 10 million yen, wrapped up in neat bundles of notes, the equivalent of more than US$130,000.

A handwritten message had been left with the cash and read: "I am all alone. Please let the people of Tohoku use it."

Tohoku is the northern region of Japan hit by the earthquake and tsunami in March.

City officials said the anonymous donor has slipped in and out unnoticed. If the money is not reclaimed within three months, they're planning to give it to the Japanese Red Cross.

Japan's great disaster brought out striking generosity and honesty in its people.

The equivalent of US$50 million in cash picked up in the disaster zone has been turned in to the police. Another US$30 million dollars was recovered from safes found amid the rubble.

the commuter sprawl (a perifieria de uma cidade, os subúrbios mais afastados e densamente povoados de onde as pessoas viajam para o trabalho diário no centro) the large and growing suburbs of a city from which people travel to work

wrapped up (dobrado e bem arrumado, embrulhado) folded and arranged neatky

bundles of notes (maços de notas de dinheiro) an amount of paper money tied up together in blocks

the anonymous donor (o doador anônimo, a pessoa não-identificada que deixou o presente) the unidentified person who left the gift

slipped in (entrou numa sala ou ambiente sem ser notado) entered a room quietly

reclaimed (pedido para que seja devolvido ao proprietário) asked to be returned to the person to whom it belongs

striking (notável, impressionante) noticeable, impressive

turned in (entregue à polícia para que fique sob cuidado oficial) has been taken to the police to be looked after

recovered (encontrado, recuperado) founded and collected

safes (cofres, caixa feita de metal reforçado para a guarda de valores) box made of reinforced metal to store values BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.