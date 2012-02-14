Esgrimista é a maior esperança de ouro da Ucrânia em Londres

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a fencer from Ukraine and learning the word 'glory'.

Olga Kharlan from Ukraine is one of the world's best fencers.

She won a team gold medal in the last Olympics inBeijing.

This week BBC reporter Nicola Pearson has been to meet Olga, who has been able to build her own house from her winnings.

Listen for the word 'glory' and see if you can hear what Olga is leaving behind.

Vídeo-clipe

Olga Kharlan, already a national hero and now Ukraine's brightest hope for Olympic glory inLondon. Inside her parent's one bed apartment, where Olga still lives some of the time, she showed me the souvenirs and trophies of her success. Olga's silverware isn't just for show. Her success also means she can leave her family's small flat behind, using her winnings to build this. It's big! Yeah. And all because of fencing? Yeah.

Apresentadora

Listen again for the word 'glory' and see if you can hear what Olga is leaving behind

Vídeo-clipe

Apresentadora

We heard the word glory.

Legenda na tela

glory

glória

Apresentadora

Olga is "Ukraine's brightest hope for Olympic glory".

Did you hear what Olga is leaving behind?

Yes, her family's small flat as with her winnings she has been able to build her family a big house.

Well we have heard about Olga and learnt the word glory, now let's listen to some people inLondonusing this word.

Entrevistas

My favourite footballer led his team to glory on Saturday, winning the league.

I felt a moment of glory when I got the high exam results this year.

I thinkBritain's cycling team have a good chance of Olympic glory this year.

Legenda na tela

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Frases com a palavra "show"

In the video we heard the phrase 'just for show':

"Olga's silverware isn't just for show. Her success also means she can leave her family's small flat behind."

'Just for show' means that something is for appearance rather than for use.

Below are some more phrases with the word 'show':

steal the show: to get all the praise and attention at an event

show someone the ropes: to explain how to do something, usually a job

put something on show: to display something publically

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. A: Is John starting with the department today?

B: Yes, can you ___________________?

2. A: Did you hear that some of Leonardo Da Vinci's paintings are being

___________________ at a gallery inLondon?

B: Yes! I am going to try and get tickets.

3. The first band ___________________ at the festival over the weekend. Everyone was

talking about their brilliant performance.

Frases com "success"

In the video we heard about Olga's success:

"Olga's silverware isn't just for show. Her success also means she can leave her family's small flat behind."

Below are some more phrases with the word 'success':

a recipe for success: something which is likely to be successful

a success story: something or someone that has achieved great success

be a victim of your own success: to have problems due to your success

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. A: I really want to lose weight.

B: Well the _______________________ is to exercise regularly and eat healthily.

2: Sometime famous people become ____________________.

They can lose their privacy and right to a normal life.

3. The author of the Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling is a real _______________________.

Respostas

Phrases with 'show'

1. A: Is John starting with the department today?

B: Yes, can you show him the ropes?

2. A: Did you hear that some of Leonardo Da Vinci's paintings are being put on show at a gallery inLondon?

B: Yes! I am going to try and get tickets.

3. The first band stole the show at the festival over the weekend. Everyone was talking about their brilliant performance.

Phrases with 'success'

1. A: I really want to lose weight.

B: Well the recipe for success is to exercise regularly and eat healthily.

2: Sometime famous people become victims of their own success. They can lose their privacy and right to a normal life.

3. The author of the Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling is a real success story. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.