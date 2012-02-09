Esportistas desafiam frio intenso para velejar sobre o gelo

Transcrição

The temperature was twenty degrees below freezing, but that didn't stop these sports enthusiasts.

Racing teams in Poland took advantage of the wintry weather to sail their iceboats on a frozen reservoir.

The one-man vessel is light and agile, and can reach speeds of over 100km per hour.

Many competitors train in sailing boats in summer months and switch to iceboat racing during the winter.

Transcrição em português

A temperatura era de vinte graus negativos, mas isso não foi obstáculo para estes esportistas entusiastas.

Na Polônia, as equipes de corrida se aproveitaram do tempo de inverno para velejar seus barcos de gelo sobre o reservatório congelado.

A embarcação de um só tripulante é leve e ágil, e é capaz de alcançar velocidades de mais de 100km por hora.

Muitos concorrentes treinam em barcos a vela durante o verão e passam a competir em veleiros de gelo durante o Inverno.

Vocabulário

enthusiasts - fans of a sport

took advantage of - made use of

reservoir - lake used to store water

vessel - boat or ship

competitors - people taking part in a sport or competition

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

enthusiasts / took advantage of / reservoir / vessel / competitors

1. Adults and children alike in Berkshire ______________ a covering of snow to dust off their sledges.

2. Restoration work on the Cutty Sark, a 19th Century tea clipper, following a devastating fire, is nearing completion. It is time for engineers to lift the 900-tonne ____________ into its final position ahead of its reopening to the public in spring 2012.

3. Students at a university in Stratford which will host the US Olympic team claim their term has been cut short to accommodate the _________________.

4. Colombia is increasingly using golf to promote itself internationally. The country's 50 golf courses are a powerful proposition to lure in tourists and sports ____________________..

5. In November, Anglian Water was granted a permit to extract extra water from the River Nene, to replenish the half full Pitsford _______________, until early April.

Respostas

1. Adults and children alike in Berkshire took advantage of a covering of snow to dust off their sledges

Source: Children take to slopes in Berkshire amid snow

http://bbc.in/xmrnsl

2. Restoration work on the Cutty Sark, a 19th Century tea clipper, following a devastating fire, is nearing completion. It is time for engineers to lift the 900-tonne vessel into its final position ahead of its reopening to the public in spring 2012.

Source: Lifting the Cutty Sark into place

http://bbc.in/y0dY5r

3. Students at a university in Stratford which will host the US Olympic team claim their term has been cut short to accommodate the competitors.

Source: London 2012: Uni term 'cut due to US Olympic team'

http://bbc.in/ArH5bA

4. Colombia is increasingly using golf to promote itself internationally. The country's 50 golf courses are a powerful proposition to lure in tourists and sports enthusiasts.

Source: Golf can boost Colombia's sport and tourism sectors

http://bbc.in/AcEVbK

5.In November, Anglian Water was granted a permit to extract extra water from the River Nene, to replenish the half full Pitsford Reservoir, until early April.

Source: Northamptonshire still suffering from drought conditions

