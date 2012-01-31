Estudantes no Paquistão se dedicam ao hóquei de olho na Olimpíada

Transcrição

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about hockey inPakistanand learning the word represent.

Hockey isPakistan's most important Olympic sport.

Over the yearsPakistanhas won three Olympic gold medals in hockey.

In Pakistan there is a school called MC High, which is well known for producing top hockey players.

Let's hear from BBC reporter Aleem Maqbool, who has been there to find out more about the school's sporting history.

Listen for the word represent and listen for how many international players the school has produced over the last 40 years.

Vídeo-clipe

These pupils all share a dream - to one day represent Pakistanat the Olympics. They're in the right place to achieve it. Their school has an amazing history when it comes to hockey -Pakistan's most important Olympic sport. So many of Pakistan's greatest hockey stars have come from these very classrooms. This one school alone over the last 40 years has produced over 50 international players who have won world cups, champions trophies and over a dozen have been Olympians as well.

Apresentadora

Apresentadora

Aleem said the pupils want to representPakistanat the Olympics.

Legenda na tela

represent

representar

Apresentadora

"These pupils all share a dream to one day representPakistanat the Olympics."

Did you hear how many international players the school has produced over the last 40 years?

Yes it was over 50 international players!

Very impressive!

Well we have learnt the word represent. Now let's hear from some people inLondon. Listen to how they use the word 'represent'.

Entrevistas

I want to represent my university in netball.

When I was younger I wanted to represent my country in football.

I want to represent my university in rugby.

Legenda na tela

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

A palavra "represent"

In the video we heard the word 'represent' which in this context means to be an official member of your country's sporting team:

"These pupils all share a dream - to one day represent Pakistan at the Olympics.

'Represent' can mean to act for something or someone.

E.g. My sister represented our school in the music competition.

'Represent' can mean a symbol for something.

E.g. This statue represents the hard work of all the people who raised money for charity.

'Represent' can also mean the result of something.

E.g. This television series represents 1 year of hard work.

Palavras que representam números

In the video we heard the word 'dozen':

"... and over a dozen have been Olympians as well."

'Dozen' represents the number 12.

Complete the exercise below by guessing the number each phrase represents. Chose from one of the numbers in the brackets (20, 2, 13, 2, 6).

The answers are at the end of the worksheet.

half a dozen: _________

a baker's dozen: _________

a couple: _________

a pair: _________

a score: _________

Respostas

Words that represent numbers

half a dozen: 6

a baker's dozen: 13

a couple: 2

a pair: 2

