Galeria de belas artes tem mostra de video game em Paris

Transcrição

The Grand Palais gallery in Paris - associated more with fine art than video games.

But for its latest exhibition, these rooms are full of treasures, which tell the story of the development of gaming since the 1970s.

From PacMan, Ataris and Joysticks to 3D devices, the focus is on the cultural and visual aspects of the games.

Transcrição em português

A galeria Grand Palais, em Paris - mais associada a belas artes do que a vídeo games.

Mas, para abrigar a mais recente exposição, estas salas receberam tesouros, que contam a história da evolução dos jogos de computador desde os anos 1970.

Dos PacMan e Ataris, passando pelos jogos com Joysticks até chegar aos equipamentos em 3D, a exposição se concentra nos aspectos culturais e visuais dos jogos.

Vocabulário

fine art - paintings, drawings and sculpture

exhibition - public display of objects such as paintings

treasures - very valuable things

gaming - the activity of playing video games

devices - objects or machines invented for a specific purpose

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

fine art/ exhibition/ treasures/ gaming/ devices

1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary __________ of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between.

2. Ayan's tastes are reflected in Mumbai's ever growing and ever more luxurious shopping malls in which, as elsewhere in India, the most crowded area is invariably the _________ section where youngsters are given the chance to test their skills on computer screens.

3. The National Gallery in London is to take action against the resale of tickets for its "blockbuster" Leonardo da Vinci __________.

4. Alex Hope says his company needs a rich mix of talents: "We're looking for polymaths - people with computer science, maths, physics or _____ can all thrive."

5. It said Black Friday purchases made on mobile __________ had accounted for 9.8% of all online sales, compared with 3.2% last year.

Respostas

1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary treasures of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.